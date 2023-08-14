10 Inspiring Quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speeches from 2014 to 2022

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, where he will hoist the National Flag at 7 AM. PM Modi’s Independence Day speeches are highly anticipated by citizens across the nation. Through his speeches, Modi outlines his vision for India’s future and inspires people to collaborate towards achieving their goals. Let’s take a look at Modi’s speeches from the years 2014 onwards.

2022

“For how long will we survive on global certificates? We don’t need to copy others but instead we will stand.up on our strength and fulfill our goals," Modi said. 2022

“We have to keep India first, this will pave way for a united India,"PM Modi said. 2021

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and now Sabka Prayaas are very important for the achievement of all our goals," PM Modi said while urging the citizens to take active participation in the country’s effort to become a superpower. 2020

Pitching for Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi said, “A self-reliant India has now become the mantra for 130 crore Indians. I believe in the nation, its people, our belief, our young citizens. We believe in Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam - the entire world is one family." 2019

“The betterment of lives of our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is our collective responsibility as fellow countrymen,” he said in the backdrop of the abolition of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India. 2018

“The honest taxpayer of India has a major role in the progress of the nation. It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed,” said PM Modi in his first Independence Day address after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017. 2017

“We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a ‘New India’. In our nation, there is no one big or small… Everybody is equal. Together we can bring a positive change," said PM Modi. 2016

PM Modi said, “Today our resolve is to turn the Swaraj (Self-Rule) into Su-Rajya (Good governance). Surajya means a qualitative and positive change in the lives of the citizens of India," 2015

“Start Up India and Stand Up India,” PM Modi said while pitching for entrepreneurship 2014

In his first Independence Day address as the Prime Minister, PM Modi said, “This country has not been made by politicians, kings or governments. It has been made by farmers, labourers, youth, our mothers and sisters.” PM Modi also announced the ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission programme to make rural India open defecation free.

