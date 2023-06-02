10 Romantic Places To Visit In Singapore For Honeymoon In 2023

Over the years, Singapore has grown to be a place that attracts tourists from all around the world. The island is an absolute modern-day architectural marvel but at the very same time, it also boasts some scenic lush green spaces that could simply enthrall you. Deciding where to go on honeymoon can be a tedious task but we just gave you an option right here.

Singapore is the perfect place to not just visit with your family and friends but it is also a splendid place to opt for your honeymoon getaway. Do not believe us? Here are 10 amazingly romantic places that will convince you to head down to Singapore for your honeymoon with your special someone-

Sentosa Island-

Walking into this place will feel nothing less than a stunning tropical paradise. With its pristine beaches, fun adventurous parks and lovely romantic trails, Sentosa Island is the complete package for a newlywed couple. Raffles Hotel

Considered as one of the most iconic hotels around the world, the vintage charm that surrounds this place will leave you bewitched. You can book a stay here with your partner and the hospitality is commendable too. Gardens By The Bay

This place literally needs no introduction for the simple reason of how viral it had gone on social media platforms. The futuristic gardens with bright light displays is quite a movie-like setting for you and your partner. Singapore River Cruise

There is no way that you are in Singapore and not trying this out. Imagine getting to admire the beautiful city’s lovely skyline as you and your partner sail past iconic landmarks and stunning neighbourhoods. How romantic! East Coast Park-

It is an absolute must that you and your significant partner enjoy a romantic picnic or a nice bike ride along the picturesque coastline of East Coast Park, sounds cinematic right? Make sure to witness the stunning sunset, you will fall in love with the view you get and moreover, you can enjoy a great seaside dining experience here too. Marina Bay Sands SkyPark-

This rooftop oasis completely screams luxury and romance. A candlelit dinner with the love of your love against a panoramic view of the city’s skyline with an infinity pool around you sounds dreamlike, right? Botanic Gardens-

Right at the heart of the city, this UNESCO world heritage site is a serene getaway for tourists. Mount Faber Park-

The cable right to Mount Faber Park is super thrilling but here is a recommendation, do not miss out on a romantic hilltop dinner. Changi Point Coastal Walk-

Do not forget to hold hands and savour every minute with one another as you take a peaceful walk around and along the boardwalk. Orchard Road-

A little shopping is always a must and there is no other better place than Orchard Road for picking out the most amazing things for yourself and your friends and family.

It is definitely going to be a trip worth remembering!