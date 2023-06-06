10 Signs That a Man Thinks You’re Hot, and is Attracted

When it comes to gauging someone’s attraction, it’s important to remember that every person is unique and may show their feelings in different ways. Some guys are just naturally friendly and outgoing, and they might not mean anything by their actions. If you’re not sure whether or not a guy is attracted to you, the best way to find out is to ask him directly.
You can do this by saying something like, “I’ve gotten the feeling that you might be interested in me. Am I right?" If he says yes, then you can take things from there. If he says no, then you can relax and enjoy his company without worrying about anything else.
There’s nothing wrong with being attracted to someone. It’s a natural human emotion. However, it’s important to be respectful of other people’s feelings. If you’re not sure whether or not a guy is interested in you, it’s always best to err on the side of caution and avoid making any assumptions.
Signs That Your Guy Might Find You Attractive
- Physical attraction
He frequently compliments your appearance, notices small changes in your looks, or shows a keen interest in your physical well-being.
- Frequent eye contact
He maintains intense eye contact with you, which is often a sign of attraction and interest.
- Body language
He leans towards you, touches you casually (such as brushing against your arm or back), or mimics your body language. These are non-verbal cues that can indicate attraction.
- Active listening
He pays attention to what you say, remembers details about your conversations, and engages in meaningful discussions. This shows that he finds you intellectually stimulating and attractive.
- Flirty behaviour
He engages in playful banter, teases you affectionately, or uses flirtatious body language (such as smiling, winking, or playful touching).
- Protective behaviour
He exhibits signs of protectiveness, like walking on the side of the street closest to traffic, making sure you feel safe in his company, or offering to help you with tasks or problems.
- Jealousy
While excessive jealousy is not healthy, mild signs of jealousy may indicate that he sees you as desirable and wants to maintain your attention and affection.
- Increased communication
He initiates conversations with you regularly, reaches out through various channels (text, phone calls, social media), and shows a genuine interest in your life.
- Going the extra mile
He goes out of his way to do things for you, whether it’s surprising you with small gestures, planning special dates, or making an effort to accommodate your preferences and needs.
- Intimacy and affection
He seeks opportunities for physical touch, such as holding hands, hugging, or cuddling. He may also express affection through verbal compliments, sweet gestures, or romantic surprises.