10 Spring Summer Fashion Staples You Should Have In Your Wardrobe

From wide legged denims to tie-dye, versatile jumpsuits to comfortable activewear, here are some spring fashion trends to help you elevate your style game by Amol Kadam, Head Design, Denim, Spykar. Get ready to up your glam quotient!

Whether you’re into wide-leg denim or rosettes, there’s something for everyone this season. So, embrace your favorite trend and step out in style!

Wide-leg denim is back in style and better than ever. From high-waisted to distressed, these pants are versatile and chic. Whether you pair them with a crop top or a blouse, you’ll be stepping out in style. Rosettes are the perfect addition to any outfit. These elegant embellishments have been seen on everything from handbags to shoes. If you’re looking to add a little flair to your wardrobe, this trend is for you. Metallics are in this spring, and they’re stealing the show. From silver sequins to golden accents, these shiny fabrics are perfect for a night out or a day in the office. Statement sleeves are here to stay, and boy, are they unique. Puffy, ruffled, and oversized - no matter the style, these sleeves will elevate your outfit to the next level. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. But seriously, floral prints are classic and always in style during the spring season. This year, expect to see bold, bright florals on everything from dresses to jumpsuits. Two-tone denim is a fresh take on the classic fabric. Whether it’s two different shades of blue or a mix of denim and white, this trend adds a fun twist to any outfit. Tie-dye has made a comeback, and this time it’s more vibrant than ever. From bright neon colors to pastel hues, this psychedelic trend is perfect for festival season. Sheer fabrics are back and better than ever. Whether it’s a sheer blouse or a dress with a see-through overlay, this trend is perfect for layering and adding depth to any outfit. Neon colors are trending this season and are perfect for those who aren’t afraid of a bold statement. From highlighter yellow to bright pink, these colors are sure to brighten up your wardrobe. Accessories are the finishing touch to any outfit, and this season, headbands are a must-have. From sleek satin to bold prints, headbands are the perfect way to add some personality to any hairstyle.

