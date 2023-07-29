10 Unique and Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Your Special Friends on International Friendship Day 2023

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FRIENDSHIP 2023: You can not choose your parents, siblings or your relatives, but you can choose your friends. Hence, friendship is the most beautiful relationship in the world. It is an eternal bond that we share with some people with whom our souls are connected. We can express gratitude to our friends for their unwavering support to us on International Day of Friendship which falls on July 30.

United Nations General Assembly proclaims the International Day of Friendship on July 30. The day was proclaimed International Friendship Day by the UN with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

People celebrate friendship day in various ways. Here are a few ways through which you can make your friends feel special on this day.

International Friendship Day 2023 Gift Ideas