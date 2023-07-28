10 Wonder Dry Fruits to Include in Your Daily Diet

Dry fruits are not only delicious but also power-packed with essential nutrients that can greatly benefit your health. Including them in your daily diet can provide you with a wide range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, boosting your immunity, improving digestion, and even providing relief from digestive disorders. Let’s look at ten wonder dry fruits suggested by Marisha Baurai, Food & Innovation Technologist, Farmley that you should consider incorporating into your daily diet:

Almonds

Almonds are a fantastic alternative to sugary snacks. They can be enjoyed at any time and are abundant in antioxidants. Almonds are low in cholesterol, hence offers a relief from constipation, respiratory issues, and heart disorders. Additionally, they promote healthy hair, skin, and teeth. Cashews

Loaded with health benefits, cashews are an excellent source of protein, and are rich in fiber, heart healthy fats and minerals. They also add a rich texture and flavour to a variety of dishes. Raisins

Made from dehydrated grapes, raisins are versatile and can be used in both sweet and savoury preparations. They aid digestion and help reduce acidity, contributing to overall well-being. Walnuts

Extremely nutritious, walnuts are rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibers, proteins, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Enjoy them as a snack or incorporate them into salads, smoothies, or desserts. Dates

Dates are a staple ingredient in many sweet dishes and can be savoured on their own. These dry fruits are packed with vitamins, proteins, minerals, and natural sugars. They are known for relieving irritable bowel disorders and treating anaemia. Pistachios

Pistachios are not only delicious but also beneficial for your health. They contain healthy fats, fiber, and a variety of essential nutrients. Adding pistachios to your daily diet can contribute to heart health and weight management. Apricots

Dried Apricots are a delightful treat that brings numerous health benefits. They are a rich source of vitamins A and C, dietary fiber, and antioxidants. Including apricots in your diet can support healthy skin, improve digestion, and aid in maintaining good eye health. Prunes

Prunes, also known as dried plums, are known for their natural laxative properties. They are also high in antioxidants and can promote bone health and lower cholesterol levels. Figs

Figs are a sweet and nutritious addition to your daily diet. They are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Figs can aid in digestion, promote healthy weight management, and support bone health.

In India, dry fruits are an integral part of the diet, particularly during festivals and celebrations. According to a report by Research and Markets, the Indian dry fruits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The report also highlights the increasing demand for healthy snacks and the growing awareness about the health benefits of dry fruits as key factors driving the market.