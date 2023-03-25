108-Year-Old Claims 'Tipple At Lunchtime' Is The Secret To Her Long Life

Work hard and party harder. No, it’s not us telling you how to live your life. This mantra is followed by 108-year-old Mary Ann Clifton, who claims it is the secret to her long life. The centenarian, also known as Rosina, claims that “tipple at lunchtime" is the key to a long and happy existence.

“It has never harmed me in any way. Work hard, but party even more - a little bit of work won’t hurt you," she said to the BBC during her 108th birthday celebrations at Care UK’s Foxbridge House on March 16.

Mary Ann Clifton had tea with the Mayor of Bromley on the occasion of her special day. She also received a birthday telegram from King Charles III. According to the BBC, Stella Barnes, home manager at Foxbridge House, said that the surprise tea party on the occasion of Clifton’s birthday included scones with jam and cream as well as a sing-along to tunes from the 1920s to 1940s.

Mary Ann Clifton was born in Lambeth, South of London, on March 16 1915. After completing high school, she pursued her passion for fashion and worked as a cloth cutter before moving over to join her daughter’s printing company. Clifton reportedly met her late husband Ernie at school when they were both just 12 years old. She and Ernie had two children- Pamela and Bernie. Currently, they have four grandkids, ten great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The 108-year-old’s advice on balancing work and relaxation is sure to find many takers.

A care home resident has revealed her secret to a long and happy life is “a tipple at lunchtime” after turning 108 years old.A special birthday celebration for Mary Ann Clifton, known as Rosina, took place at Care UK’s Foxbridge House in Orpington on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/R2OjTUUqZ1 — London Live (@LondonLive) March 17, 2023

As you get older, it’s important to focus on taking good care of yourself by leading a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, and lots of relaxation. You might also want to speak with your healthcare practitioner to make sure you are getting the right medical attention and being watched for any age-related health concerns. Elderly people are at higher risk of several health issues like hypertension, heart failure, coronary heart disease, depression and dementia. As cliché as it sounds - the trick is to enjoy each day as it comes and live life to the fullest, instead of counting days as they pass by.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here