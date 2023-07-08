11 Foods That You Should Not Consume If You Have Kidney-Related Ailments

You just figured from your doctor that you are suffering from a kidney ailment. All hell breaks loose. Hundreds of suggestions on what to eat and what not to eat and now you are confused. Remember, if you have kidney-related issues, it’s important to be mindful of your diet, and that is a non-negotiable now.

Dr Puneet, Founder & Director, Karma Ayurveda, says, “Certain foods may be beneficial for an otherwise healthy individual but not for a person suffering from a kidney disorder. Ayurveda has stood the test of time in treating all types of kidney disorders ranging from kidney stones to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) based on modifications in diet and lifestyle.”

Certain foods should be avoided to maintain kidney health. These include high-sodium foods, processed meats, carbonated drinks, high-phosphorus foods, and excessive protein intake.

Sushma PS, Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore, says, “It’s essential to pay attention to your diet if you have kidney-related issues in order to stop further damage and support kidney function. Some foods can worsen kidney conditions already present or cause new ones.”

Here are some food restrictions recommended for people with kidney-related conditions:

Processed meat

Processed meats are loaded with high amounts of salts and preservatives that are responsible for enhancing the taste. “Uncontrolled consumption of animal protein leads to hyper filtration, i.e. increased workload on the kidneys. This could be a havoc for people with reduced kidney function especially for people who are asked to monitor their protein intake. Ayurveda encourages protein intake from plant origin as it is less damaging to renal function than the animal counterpart,” says Dr Puneet. Pickles

As tempting as they are, pickles are a definite no for people struggling with any kind of kidney disorder as they are brimming with high sodium content. Dr Puneet states, “It is important to note that the commercially available low-sodium options still exceed one’s daily requirement, therefore one needs to watch out for the portion size of pickles.” Salt

“Having too much sodium in your diet can lead to fluid retention and high blood pressure, which puts more strain on your kidneys. Steer clear of fast food, processed and packaged foods, and seasonings with too much salt,” says Sushma PS. Foods high in protein

“Although protein is necessary for overall health, consuming too much of it can strain the kidneys. Limit your intake of beans, lentils& other high-protein plant foods,” states Sushma PS. Bananas

Bananas have an abundance of potassium. Therefore, kidney patients should at best avoid this fruit. “Instead, they can go for pineapples, which are a rich source of vitamin A and fiber and are relatively low in phosphorus, sodium, and potassium- minerals that are needed in minimal quantities for people with kidney issues,” opines Dr Puneet. Potatoes

Potatoes are highly rich in potassium. It is best to avoid including potatoes in one’s meal. One can adopt potassium leaching i.e. soaking potatoes in water overnight before using them for food. This reduces the potassium content. However, not all the potassium is leached out, therefore one needs to be cautious about their intake. Sugary drinks

Refrain from drinking sugar-sweetened soda and colas as they contain high amounts of phosphates that promote kidney stone formation. Besides, the high level of fructose in these drinks is a well-established risk factor for kidney stones. Foods high in phosphorus

High phosphorus levels can be bad for kidney health. Foods like dairy, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and carbonated beverages should be avoided or consumed in moderation. Foods high in potassium

Low potassium levels can cause kidney and heart problems. “Limit your consumption of spinach, tomatoes, avocados, oranges, bananas, and other high-potassium foods,” opines Sushma PS. Foods high in oxalate

Oxalates can play a role in the development of kidney stones. Eat less of the following foods: spinach, rhubarb, beets, chocolate, some nuts, and seeds. Artificial sweeteners

Some can be damaging to the kidneys. “Consume as little as possible of aspartame, saccharin, and sucralose-containing products,” adds Sushma PS. Caffeine

Caffeine causes the body to become dehydrated and raises blood pressure, which puts stress on the kidneys. Avoid or limit caffeinated beverages.

If you have kidney issues, you should limit or avoid eating the following foods. Remember, it’s crucial to collaborate closely with a medical professional or registered dietitian to create a diet plan that is unique to your needs and kidney condition.