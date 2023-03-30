Ram Navami, one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus every year, falls on March 30 this year. A special cultural programme will be organised in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot to celebrate Ram Navami. According to mythology, Chitrakoot is the place where Lord Ram spent a significant part of his 14-year exile. Apart from the cultural programme, the locals have also prepared to organise a Deepotsav. Mahant Munna Shastri has revealed more about this to News18.

Mahant Munna Shastri shared that a Deepotsav will be organised in Chitrakoot’s Ramghat to celebrate Ram Navami. Ramghat is considered sacred because this is where Lord Rama used to take a dip in river Mandakini during his stay at Chitrakoot. According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments will provide resources for lighting 11 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) alongside river Mandakini.

Apart from Mahant Munna Shastri, other Mahants also described more about Ram Navami celebrations in Chitrakoot. They told News18 that diyas will be lit in every home in Chitrakoot. According to them, people have already started gathering in large numbers to commemorate this occasion.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Rama who is worshipped for his righteousness, compassion and wisdom. Lord Ram’s life is considered an example of the ideal human being. Ram Navami is celebrated with enthusiasm by Hindus across the world with special prayers, pujas and processions. Many devotees also observe a fast on this occasion as a devotion to Lord Rama.

According to the Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami puja rituals is during the Madhyahna period. This time period prevails for about 2 hrs and 29 minutes.

Ram Navami Madhyanha Muhurat: 11:11 am to 13:40 pm

Ram Navami Madhyanha Yoga: 12:26 pm

Navami Tithi begins: 21: 07 pm on March 29

Navami Tithi ends: 11:30 pm on March 30

