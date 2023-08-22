11 Tips To Ensure Healthy Eyesight In Children

Childhood is the formative stage of human life where the foundation of the rest of the personality is laid. A healthy and well-balanced childhood leads to aware, educated and productive adults who can positively contribute to the society.

“Good vision is essential for optimal mental, social and physical development of children. Almost all (~80%) the academic knowledge gained by children during this stage is through visual tools. There interaction with peers, language growth and social connectedness also greatly depends on clear vision. There is evidence to suggest that children with poor vision have considerable disadvantage in academic performance and sports equally,” says Dr Sandeep Buttan, Technical Lead: Eye Health & Health System Strengthening, Sightsavers India.

Dr Buttan shares steps to keep eyesight healthy in children including both diet and lifestyle changes: