18-Month-Old Child Dies After Drinking Tea, Experts Warn Against Giving Caffeine To Kids

Tea is an integral part of Indian culture, a beverage shared amongst families, and a tradition passed down through generations. From a young age, children observe their parents sipping tea, often leading them to want to partake in the experience. However, a recent heartbreaking incident has ignited a crucial conversation in the medical community, raising concerns about whether even a small sip of tea could potentially be dangerous for young children.

Tragically, a one-and-a-half-year-old child from Madhya Pradesh lost his life after consuming tea. Reports from The Times of India (TOI) indicate that the child experienced a sudden cessation of breathing after consuming the beverage and, despite being rushed to the hospital, passed away on the way. This incident has prompted medical professionals to delve into whether tea consumption can have fatal consequences for young children.

Dr. Preeti Malpani, the hospital’s superintendent, expressed the challenges in determining the exact cause of death since the child had already passed away before reaching the hospital. However, experts like Prachi Jain, a nutrition and dietetics specialist at CK Birla Hospital Gurugram, have shed light on the situation.

Jain explained that tea leaves contain natural compounds, including caffeine, which are present in various plants. Caffeine, known for its stimulant effects on the brain and nervous system, can induce restlessness. She firmly advocates against offering tea-based products to children due to these caffeine-related effects. According to Jain, it’s advisable to refrain from giving tea to children until they reach at least 12 years of age.

The reasons for this caution stem from several factors associated with caffeine consumption in children:

Disrupted Sleep Patterns: Caffeine can lead to heightened brain and nervous system activity, potentially disrupting children’s sleep patterns and causing increased fatigue upon waking up.

Habit Formation: Daily caffeine consumption can lead to habit formation that becomes difficult to break.

Urinary Effects: Caffeine acts as a diuretic, increasing urine output in children, potentially leading to excessive water loss and dehydration.

Instead of offering tea, experts recommend enhancing children’s milk with ingredients like basil, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and powdered nuts. If children tend to create noises after drinking plain milk, incorporating dates and raisins can enhance the milk’s consistency and nutritional value.