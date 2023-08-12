19 Restaurants Serve up Independence Day Feasts

Celebrate Independence Day with enticing offers from Indian restaurants. Indulge in diverse flavors at unbeatable prices, as eateries nationwide embrace patriotism. From delectable tri-color themed buffets to special curated menus, experience India’s culinary heritage. Savor traditional delicacies while enjoying live entertainment and ambiance that reflects the spirit of the nation. Discounts, exclusive deals, and thematic decorations make this August 15th truly memorable. Join the celebration and relish the best of Indian cuisine with family and friends.

The Claridges

Tiffin by The Claridges is elated to introduce a special dish in celebration of India’s 76th Independence Day - the Indian Poke Bowl! This innovative creation merges the lively essence of Indian spices and curries with a hint of Japanese influence, guaranteeing a delightful culinary adventure.

Embark on a journey through an array of flavors with the Poke Bowl selection, including the following options:

KRAZY KEBAB: A carnivore’s delight featuring succulent meat seekh kebab accompanied by fragrant biryani rice, cheddar cheese, edamame kachumber, crispy farsan, pickled onion, and a tantalizing Balti meat sauce.

PERFECT PRAWNS: A must-try for seafood aficionados. Tandoori prawns served with jeera and peas pulao, edamame kachumber, crunchy farsan, cream cheese, and a Goan fish curry sauce, promising a harmonious blend of coastal flavors.

VIBRANT VEGGIES: Catering to herbivores, this option showcases grilled paneer and vegetables paired with biryani rice, stuffed potatoes, edamame kachumber, crispy farsan, and a luscious korma sauce, creating a symphony of textures and tastes.

KREAMY KORMA: Indulge in cauliflower tandoori accompanied by Jeera pulao, crunchy farsan, edamame kachumber, masala aloo, and an irresistibly rich korma sauce, offering a velvety fusion of textures and flavors.

The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

Experience the essence of India’s 77th Independence Day at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake with their exquisite Millets Bakery Pastry Special Menu. Delight in a range of delectable treats thoughtfully curated to blend traditional flavors with wholesome ingredients. Indulge in creations like the Amarnath Nachani Almond Slice, Buckwheat Multigrain Fresh Fruit Tart, Amarnath and Dry Fruit 70% Chocolate Bar, and more. From Ragi Basil Foccacia Caprese Sandwich to Chicken Caramelized Onion Peri Peri Quinoa Pearl Slider, each offering reflects the nation’s culinary diversity while promoting a healthier lifestyle. Join in this celebration of flavors that embody India’s rich heritage and the goodness of millets.

Sheraton Grand Palace Indore

Celebrate the essence of Independence at Sheraton Grand Palace Indore with an exquisite Independence Day Brunch on August 15th, 2023. This opulent affair promises a harmonious blend of culinary excellence, entertainment, and relaxation, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Indulge in live counters featuring skilled chefs crafting gourmet delights, from sizzling grills to vibrant salads, offering an interactive dining journey for all tastes. Save room for the grand finale – a decadent dessert selection that harmoniously celebrates the flavors of freedom. Serenaded by enchanting live music, relish each bite amidst a perfect ambiance. Quench your thirst with artfully crafted mocktails that complement the day’s flavors. Moreover, luxuriate in exclusive access to the pristine pool, providing a refreshing escape. Embrace this celebration of freedom and opulence at Sheraton Grand Palace Indore.

Sheraton Grand Hotel Bangalore

Amidst the nation’s commemoration of valor and sacrifices that led to Independence, we extend an invitation to join us on a gastronomic journey that not only tantalizes taste buds but also pays heartfelt homage to our cultural legacy. As flavors evoke memories of the past, our ambiance fills hearts with the pride and resilience that define our nation. Experience a patriotic and delectable Independence Day Brunch, featuring a spread of traditional Indian delicacies such as Motichur Ladoo, Chicken Tikka Lal Qilla, along with regional gems like Hyderabadi Dum Ka Murgh, Awadhi Biryani, Jalebi & Fafda, and more, specially curated by our skilled chefs. Embrace the spirit of Indian history, culture, and Independence with your loved ones at our remarkable Brunch Extravaganza. Secure your spot by reserving a table to partake in this eventful celebration.

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Celebrate the spirit of unity in diversity with the distinctive Pre-Independence Day Brunch at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. This exceptional brunch brings together India’s diverse flavors in a harmonious tribute to our nation’s essence. Delight in an exclusive array of regional delicacies, from the aromatic Panchkute ki Subzi of Rajasthan to the iconic Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti of Punjab. Indulge in heartwarming dishes like the Parippu Urundai Kozambu from Tamil Nadu, Baingan ki Longi from Uttar Pradesh, Puran Poli from Maharashtra, and Pulliohara from Andhra Pradesh. Conclude your culinary journey with the sensational Tri-color Peda and Tri-colored Cham Cham. Gather your loved ones to relish these exquisite dishes while honoring the diverse threads that symbolize our nation’s unity and independence.

Hotel Royal Orchid, Bangalore

Immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration at Limelight, nestled within the prestigious Hotel Royal Orchid, Bangalore. This unique brunch captures the essence of our beautiful nation by seamlessly blending traditional flavors with modern culinary art. Experience a warm welcome adorned with tricolor flower garlands and a refreshing tri-colored welcome drink. Delight in a diverse buffet crafted by our culinary team, featuring an array of regional Indian dishes that symbolize the country’s culinary diversity – from Kodagu Pandi curry to Tiranga Murgh Tikka, Tri-coloured Mousse, and Tiranga Barfi. Enthralling live cultural performances, including classical dance, folk music, and recitals, pay tribute to India’s rich artistic heritage. Secure your seats now for this exceptional celebration of our nation.

Sheraton New Delhi

Celebrate this Independence Day with a unique culinary journey that pays homage to India’s rich heritage and diverse flavors. Join us at Delhi Pavilion, where our team of expert chefs has meticulously curated a wide range of delectable dishes representing local cuisines from across the country. From aromatic biryanis to savory curries and a variety of vegetarian delights, our Independence Day lunch buffet offers a delightful adventure through the vibrant tapestry of India’s culinary landscape.

Ibis Hotels

As Independence Day approaches, ibis is excited to introduce an amazing 1+1 buffet offer available across India, coupled with a heartfelt surprise as a token of appreciation for our defense personnel. This Independence Day, come together with us to celebrate the essence of freedom while expressing gratitude to those who selflessly serve our nation. Let’s make this day truly memorable and patriotic by honoring the spirit of our country and its defenders!

Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Celebrate India’s Independence Day with a remarkable brunch at Novotel Mumbai International Airport on August 15th. Immerse yourself in the nation’s spirit with a tri-color themed buffet, featuring a diverse array of dishes from all over India and international mains. Elevate the experience with live stations offering Asian and local Indian delicacies. Begin with a traditional welcome drink, Shi kanji. Indulge in the Siddu Counter’s flavors, Kurseong Chicken Momo, Kashmiri dum ka Pilaf, and a range of delectable sweets like Trio of Panacotta, Triple chocolate pastry, and Sangam Barfi. Dress festively and relish live entertainment amidst a patriotic ambiance. Join us for an unforgettable Independence Day brunch at Novotel Mumbai International Airport, where culinary delights, festive attire, and live entertainment unite to celebrate India’s spirit.

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Celebrate India’s Independence Day in culinary splendor at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach’s special lunch event, promising a unique gastronomic journey. Curated by Chef Jerson Fernandes, Director of Culinary, the menu pays tribute to freedom fighters and showcases India’s diverse flavors from various states. The lavish buffet boasts highlights like Tiranga Dhokla and White Dhokla, embodying the tricolour flag. Meat enthusiasts can relish Aazadi Ke Lahu (Patiala Shahi Meat) and Subhash Chandra Boss Ke Aawaj (Murgir Jhhol), while seafood lovers can indulge in Ataulah Shah Bukhari Nayab (Kashmiri Fish Curry). Vegetarian options include Harit Kranti (Subz Melauni Handi) and Jaliyawale Baaag (Kesaria Paneer Khada Masala). The menu also features regional favorites, live stations, and the aromatic Makhdoom Mohiuddin E Khass (Hyderabadi Murg Dum Biryani). Live patriotic music and tricolour drinks by skilled bartenders add to the festive atmosphere.

Sao by the Shore, Goa

Calling all beach and music enthusiasts! Prepare for an exhilarating long weekend at Goa’s ultimate beach restaurant, Sao by the Shore, from August 12th to 15th. With a vibrant lineup of events, Sao is set to make this Independence Day unforgettable, immersing you in the rhythm of the waves. DJ Ivan kicks off the festivities on August 12th with an eclectic mix of Indie, Acid House, Afro House, and Melodic House beats. Join in the fun, dancing in the sand, relishing cocktails, and savoring Spanish-inspired Goan cuisine. On August 13th, DJ Sonika Bawra brings her captivating blend of Organic and Afro House to create an immersive musical experience. August 14th and 15th bring more musical magic with DJ Nitish’s organic house and folktronica beats, and Rohit Almeida’s rock and pop extravaganza. As the music captivates, enjoy Sao’s delectable offerings, including Prawn Sol Kadi Ceviche, Moroccan Lamb Kebab, and refreshing cocktails. The restaurant’s ambiance perfectly complements the celebration of Independence and the long weekend, making Sao by the Shore the ideal destination to dance, dine, and revel in the magic of the sea.

Saga, Gurugram

Celebrate Independence Day with a culinary journey at Saga, the esteemed diner in Gurugram. To honor the occasion, Saga presents the Tricolour Ghewar, a monsoon specialty dessert that embodies India’s rich heritage and vibrant spirit. This delectable creation pays homage to unity by combining saffron, white, and green hues, symbolizing courage, purity, and growth respectively. Crafted by Saga’s culinary artisans, the Tricolour Ghewar is a masterpiece that captures the essence of patriotism and unity through its intricate layers. According to Chef Kush Koli, Head Chef at Saga, this dessert is a tribute to the nation’s journey and values, inviting patrons to relish the flavors of freedom and unity.

Padmanabham, Pusa Road

Stepping beyond the boundaries of traditional dining, the restaurant is hosting an Independence Day Carnival – a vibrant, all-encompassing festivity that promises to unite the community in a spirit of patriotism, togetherness, and culinary delight. With special offers throughout the week and a special live music night on the day of freedom, we ought to evoke a sense of joy, patriotism, and gratitude.

Bahce

Embracing the spirit of unity in diversity, this establishment is offering a unique treat on Independence Day – a range of meticulously crafted mocktails, all priced at just Rs. 76. With every sip of the mocktails, guests not only savor delightful flavors but also immerse themselves in the patriotic fervor that fills the air.

Ardor

Independence Day is celebrated on 15th August every year, and it’s no longer about attending the flag-hosting ceremony at a nearby place or venue. Ardor is proud to host and cherish the Independence day and is also happy to invite your family to celebrate the grand celebration.

Ardor welcomes you to try this amazing thali that is Shaped like the map of India; the thali serves various mouth-watering food specialties that belong from various parts of states. Some of the most famous are Veg Briyani, Panchirangi Dal, Himachali Chole, Gatte ki sabzi, Sarson ka saag,Veg Hara Bara Kebab, Gatte ki subji and a lot more to make your Republic Day exciting and more thrilling.

Verandah

Join us on August 15th to celebrate the for freedom and flavors! Enjoy a 30% discount of your total bill and savor 2 exquisite mocktails on the house. Reserve your spot now for an enchanting dining experience.

The Drunken Botanist

As we prepare to raise our tricolor flag and enjoy the greatness of India’s Independence Day, The Drunken Botanist invites you to a journey of delicious food and drinks that honor the feelings of freedom, diversity, and togetherness. Get ready to treat yourself to amazing flavors that blend our country’s spirit with creative drink-making. Join us as we lift our glasses and hearts to our beloved land.

Cheers to Freedom with The Drunken Twist, which mixes traditional Indian spices and modern drinks to celebrate our heritage in every sip. The Tri-Color Love Potion Ticker brings flavors together and makes you feel good, symbolizing the coming together of different cultures. Treat yourself to the delicious Blueberry Cheesecake, a celebration of luxury similar to the freedom we hold dear.

Enjoy the healthy Quinoa Garlic Chicken that shows growth and power. Join the Spritzler Parade, a mix of refreshing tastes that captures the happiness of the day. And don’t miss our free dessert, a sweet honor to India’s food traditions. At The Drunken Botanist, we celebrate both our country’s freedom and the freedom to experiment with flavors, be creative, and enjoy each other’s company.

Float

Enjoy a 25% discount on your total food bill at Float. Celebrate this patriotic occasion with great food and savings. Don’t miss out on this limited-time deal. Valid only on Independence Day. Book your table now!

Dearie

Embrace the patriotic spirit with a mouthwatering twist at Dearie Restaurant. Enjoy an incredible up to 20% discount on your total food bill, exclusively for Independence Day. Let flavors explode as you savor the essence of freedom. Hurry, book your table now and treat yourself to a culinary celebration like never before.