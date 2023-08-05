20 Ways to Wish Happy Friendship Day in Different Languages

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023: Friendship Day is a day to celebrate the importance of friendship. It is a day to appreciate our friends for their love, support, and companionship. Friendship is a precious gift, and it is important to cherish our friendships. The day is not bound to any language. You can wish your friends Happy Friendship Day in any language that you both understand. This is a day to celebrate the bond of friendship, and the language you use is not important.

You can also get creative with your wishes. For example, you could write a poem or song about friendship, or you could create a personalized card. The most important thing is to express your appreciation for your friends and the role they play in your life.

Here are some ways to wish Happy Friendship Day in 20 languages, along with a brief explanation of the importance of the day:

THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE OF FRIENDSHIP

English: Happy Friendship Day! Hindi: मित्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं! Bengali: শুভ বন্ধুত্ব দিবস! Gujarati: ખુશ મિત્રતા દિવસ! Tamil: இன்னி நட்பு நாள்! Telugu: స్నేహ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు! Malayalam: സന്തോഷകരമായ സുഹൃദ്ദിനം! Marathi: आनंदी मैत्री दिवस! Kannada: ಸ್ನೇಹ ದಿನಾಚರಣೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು! Odia: ଶୁଭ ବନ୍ଧୁତା ଦିବସ! Urdu: دوستی کا دن مبارک ہو! French: Joyeuse Journée de l’Amitié! Spanish: ¡Feliz Día de la Amistad! German: Frohes Freundschaftsfest! Italian: Buona Giornata dell’Amicizia! Portuguese: Feliz Dia da Amizade! Russian: Счастливого Дня Дружбы! Chinese (Simplified): 友谊日快乐! Chinese (Traditional): 友誼日快樂! Arabic: عيد الصداقة سعيد!

Here’s wishing you all Happy Friendship Day 2023!