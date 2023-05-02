2023's First Chandra Grahan: Remedies To Mitigate The Impact Of the Chandra Grahan

The first lunar eclipse of 2023 is set to occur on May 5, 2023. This will be a partial eclipse, which means that only a portion of the Moon will be obscured by the Earth’s shadow.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. This can only happen during a full moon, when the Moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon can turn a reddish-brown color due to the Earth’s atmosphere bending sunlight around the Earth and onto the Moon. However, since this is a partial eclipse, we won’t see that effect.

Lunar eclipses have been observed for thousands of years and have been associated with various cultural and religious beliefs. Today, they are still fascinating astronomical events that astronomers and skywatchers alike look forward to observing.

“The very first lunar eclipse i.e. Chandra Grahan will take place on the 5th May 2023, ie Friday. It will take place on Vaishakh Purnima which is also known as Buddha Purnima. Such placement of the planets will happen after 139 years,” says Dr Geetanjali Saxena.

This Chandra Grahan will have positive effects on majorly 4 zodiac signs- Gemini, Capricorn, Leo and Cancer. Others may feel slightly affected due to this eclipse.

Dr Saxena advises one master remedy for all, “If possible one must avoid eating during this eclipse phase which is for 4 hours 15 minutes. Apart from fasting during this phase, one must practice meditation and chant mantra ‘om Namath shivay’ atleast 108 times”’ This is a lunar eclipse and if the moon is worshipped, it will balance one’s emotional Chakra as moon is responsible for one’s emotions and balance of life. “Praying to the moon during the evening will definitely cut down on all I’ll effects of the Chanda Grahan", adds Dr Saxena.The eclipse shall not be visible in India but shall be visible in European countries, Middle Asian countries, Australia, Africa and Antarctica.

