3 Cocktails Worth Trying This Summer Season

Summertime means refreshing and tantalizing cocktails. Cocktails with vibrant colours and vibrant flavours are the epitome of a summer celebration. Picture yourself lounging by the pool, sipping on a crisp Mojito infused with mint and lime. Or perhaps a fruity Piña Colada, transporting you to a tropical paradise with its blend of coconut and pineapple. And let’s not forget the classic Margarita, with its tangy lime and salted rim, offering a zesty escape from the heat. Whether it’s a fruity concoction or a timeless classic, summer cocktails are the embodiment of relaxation and pure enjoyment.
Vaum Tonic by Balmy Street by Balmy Breach Candy
Summer Sunset (Bottled Cocktail)
- 15ml Gin
- 15ml Campari
- 15 ml Mango Juice
- Add it to a bottle of Vaum Mango-Fig sparkling botanical.
- Rim the bottle with a Chili Salt Rim
Donna Deli
Gin Infusion
Rosemary & Orange Gin Infusion
- Infused Gin - 30ml
- Gordon’s Gin - 30ml
- Tonic Water - 90ml
- Ice Cubes - 4 to 5
- Garnish - Burnt Rosemary & Fresh Malta Orange Slice
Hibiscus Cooler by Bayroute
Ingredients
45 ml Gin
10 ml Hibiscus Shrub
10 ml Lime Juice
1 can Tonic
1 dash Angostura
100 gms Ice
METHOD
Build up
GLASS & GARNISH
Wine Goblet
1 burnt Rosemary sprig
3 Green Olives