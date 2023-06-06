3 Cocktails Worth Trying This Summer Season

Summertime means refreshing and tantalizing cocktails. Cocktails with vibrant colours and vibrant flavours are the epitome of a summer celebration. Picture yourself lounging by the pool, sipping on a crisp Mojito infused with mint and lime. Or perhaps a fruity Piña Colada, transporting you to a tropical paradise with its blend of coconut and pineapple. And let’s not forget the classic Margarita, with its tangy lime and salted rim, offering a zesty escape from the heat. Whether it’s a fruity concoction or a timeless classic, summer cocktails are the embodiment of relaxation and pure enjoyment.

Vaum Tonic by Balmy Street by Balmy Breach Candy

Summer Sunset (Bottled Cocktail)

- 15ml Gin

- 15ml Campari

- 15 ml Mango Juice

- Add it to a bottle of Vaum Mango-Fig sparkling botanical.

- Rim the bottle with a Chili Salt Rim

Donna Deli

Gin Infusion

Rosemary & Orange Gin Infusion

Infused Gin - 30ml Gordon’s Gin - 30ml Tonic Water - 90ml Ice Cubes - 4 to 5 Garnish - Burnt Rosemary & Fresh Malta Orange Slice

Hibiscus Cooler by Bayroute

Ingredients

45 ml Gin

10 ml Hibiscus Shrub

10 ml Lime Juice

1 can Tonic

1 dash Angostura

100 gms Ice

METHOD

Build up

GLASS & GARNISH

Wine Goblet

1 burnt Rosemary sprig

3 Green Olives