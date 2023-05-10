3 Easy and Quick Vegan Recipes That are Budget Friendly

Veganism has become synonymous with a healthy way of life. There is no argument for the fact that most vegan dishes use nutrient-rich ingredients. Many people have the misconception that cooking up such a meal is time-consuming and expensive. There are several vegan dishes that can be cooked easily and will not break the bank either. Here are a few easy and budget-friendly vegan recipes you can try for your next meal. Pair these up with roti, rice, or other breads of your choice.

Sweet and Spicy Roasted Cauliflower Curry

Cauliflower is the star ingredient in this appetising curry. The vegetable comes with several benefits and lowers the risk of health issues like diabetes and obesity. The fibre in the cauliflower will aid your digestive system and keep you feeling full between meals.

Add garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander seeds, red pepper flakes, and curry powder to the dish. The curry also has red onions, which will add sweetness to balance out the dish’s spice levels. Add some soy yoghurt and fresh cilantro as garnish to soothe your taste buds.

Instant Pot Chana Masala

This recipe is infused with Indian spices and will surely add flavour to your lunch or dinner routine. Most of the ingredients will be easily available in your kitchen like chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, and garlic. Serrano peppers, which are hot green chilli peppers, and cilantro are a few of the items that you might have to buy. You will also need black mustard seeds, turmeric powder, coriander, garam masala, lemon juice and salt to enhance the flavour of the dish.

This curry recipe not only has a wonderful texture and a rich, delectable gravy, but it is also easy to cook. This item can be prepared in a pot in under an hour.

First, you have to patiently cook onion, garlic, cumin, mustard seed, chillies and dried curry leaves to create a delicious curry base. The next step is to add black beans, tomatoes, and vegetable stock before simmering the mixture to make a thick sauce. Before serving, lightly mash the beans and toss in some fresh spinach.