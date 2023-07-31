3 Easy Recipes For Your Rainy Day Cravings

Rainy days often bring about a cozy and nostalgic feeling, conjuring up images of warm blankets, steaming mugs of cocoa, and comfort food to satisfy those insatiable cravings. Whether you’re lounging indoors or watching the raindrops fall from your window, there’s no better time to indulge in some easy-to-make, delectable treats. To help you make the most of these rainy moments, we’ve compiled a delightful list of mouthwatering recipes that will elevate your rainy day experience. These simple yet satisfying dishes are sure to bring a ray of culinary sunshine to your day. So, get your apron ready, and let’s dive into these easy recipes to appease your rainy day cravings.
Frito Misto recipe by Head Chef Alessio Banchero, Grand Hyatt Mumbai
Ingredients
3 nos Prawns 16/20 cut into half
50 gm Squid Rings
40 gm Cuttle Fish Strips
10 gm Red Bell Pepper Julienne
10 nos Yellow Bell Pepper Julienne
1 no Lemon Wedge
100 gm Semolina
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Oil For Frying
Method
Wash: The prawns, cuttlefish and squid rings thoroughly and set aside to drain excess water.
In a bowl, take the semolina flour, add in salt and pepper and mix.
Add: The seafood to this mixture and toss well making sure it coats well
Heat oil in the fryer and fry the seafood until cooked.
Remove on a napkin to get off excess oil
Serve: Hot garnishing with bell pepper juliennes and lemon wedge on side
Shakarkand ki Chaat recipe by Head Chef Reena Samby
Ingredients
2 nos Large Sweet potato
1 inch Ginger, chopped
4 nos Green chilly, chopped
4 gms Coriander leaves, chopped
1 no Large Onion, chopped
For Chutney
1 tsp Cardamom seeds (black)
1 tsp Fenugreek seeds
1 tsp Cumin seeds
1 tsp Fennel seeds
1 no Large Onion, chopped
Half inch Ginger, chopped
8 nos Garlic cloves, roughly chopped
15 nos Dry red chilies, seedless, soaked
1 tbs Jamun vinegar
½ tbs Mustard oil
1 tbs Jaggery powder
Water half Cup
For Garnish
Puffed rice, Coriander sprig, Pomegranate
Method
- Red Chutney: In a kadai add oil, fenugreek seeds let it splutter. Add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black cardamom seeds, onion, ginger and garlic sauté for a minute. Add soaked red chilies and cook for 5 minutes. Add jamun vinegar, salt to taste and mix well. Cook on medium flame for a minute. Add mustard oil, jaggery powder and water and cook for more 5 minutes until the chilies turn soft. Once it’s cool down grind it into a smooth paste and set aside
- Chat: In a mixing bowl, put together chopped ginger, green chilies, onion, coriander leaves, mix well and keep aside
- Once the potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel them and cut into dice. Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the sweet potato until crispy. Remove and keep aside to drain out excess oil.
- Add in the chopped ginger coriander and onion mixture to the potatoes.
- Serve: On a flat plate garnishing with puffed rice, pomegranate and coriander spring onion.
Goan Olmi Balchao recipe by Executive Chef David Anstead, Grand Hyatt Goa
Ingredients
2 cups wild mushroom cleaned
1/2 tsp turmeric powder
4 tsp oil
2 finely chopped onions
2 finely chopped garlic
1/2 inch ginger finely chopped
Salt to taste
Chopped coriander leaves
For the Balchao masala
1 tsp cumin seeds/ jeera
Small piece of cinnamon
2 cloves
Chickpea size tamarind
1 tbsp toddy vinegar (white vinegar)
1/2 tsp black peppercorns
8 nos Goan dry red chilies
3 garlic cloves
1/2 inch ginger piece (skin removed)
Method
- Thoroughly wash all mushrooms and dry.
- Sprinkle with salt and turmeric powder and allow to rest for 15 minutes.
- Roast peppers, jeera, cloves and cinnamon.
- Grind the spices with red chilies, ginger, garlic, tamarind, and vinegar until a smooth paste is achieved.
- Add oil to saute pan until simmering.
- Add ginger, garlic until aromatic.
- Add chopped onions, and sauté till it turns transparent.
- Next, add masala paste for 5 minutes. Continue by adding mushrooms.
- Season with salt to taste
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves