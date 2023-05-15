3 Easy-To-Make Summer Drinks To Reduce Belly Fat

About 2 billion people in the world are categorised as obese, as per a report by World Health Organization. If obesity is not controlled in time, it can lead to many health problems such as diabetes and heart disease. Summer gives us a great opportunity to reduce obesity as we need some minor changes and with little effort, we can see a significant weight loss.

And physical exercises alone are not the way to shed the extra kilos as diet plays a significant role in the process. Apart from protein-rich food and fibrous salads, you can also take the help of a few homemade and healthy summer drinks. Let’s take a look at three such summer drinks that will keep you cool as well as help you in your weight loss journey.

Lemon and ginger

According to a report of the Times of India, lemon, and ginger can be great for eliminating excess fats in the summer. For this, take out the juice from two lemons and keep them separate and add the lemon zest to one litre of water in a pan. Add half a teaspoon of black pepper powder and an inch of ginger and boil this water for 5 minutes. Then let it cool down. Now, strain this water and add honey and lemon juice to it. Your lemon ginger fat-burning drink is ready. This natural drink will boost your metabolism throughout the day and reduce the problem of obesity very quickly.

Cumin and cinnamon

Cumin and cinnamon both act as fat burners in our bodies. To make this drink, put 3 spoons of cumin and 3 inches of ginger in a litre of water and boil it for 5 minutes. After this, let it cool down and strain the water. Now, add honey and lemon to it and consume it on an empty stomach in the morning. You will start feeling the difference within 10 days.

Chia and lemon

Chia seeds can give a boost to your weight loss journey. To make this drink, soak 2 teaspoons of chia seeds in a cup of water for 10 minutes. After this, add two more cups of water to it. Once fully soaked, add honey and lemon juice. Consume it on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. This will work wonders on your obesity.