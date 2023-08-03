3 Easy Ways To Make And Store Ginger-Garlic Paste

Ginger-garlic paste is a staple in Indian cooking, adding a burst of flavor and aroma to dishes. But the daily preparation of this essential ingredient can be time-consuming and inconvenient, especially during busy days or unexpected guests. To overcome this challenge, we present you with some valuable guidelines on preparing and preserving ginger-garlic paste in advance, ensuring you have it readily available whenever needed.

Store in an Airtight Container: To extend the shelf life of ginger-garlic paste, start by peeling both ginger and garlic. Then, add a pinch of salt to each ingredient and grind them separately into a smooth paste. Incorporate a small amount of refined oil into the ginger paste and store it in an airtight container, ensuring no air exposure. Similarly, add some refined oil to the garlic paste and keep it in a separate container. Refrigerate both pastes and, when required, simply blend them together for use in your dishes.

Utilize an Ice Tray: For longer preservation (up to four to five months), wash and peel the ginger and garlic thoroughly. Grind them into a fine paste and transfer it into an ice tray, covering it with plastic wrap. Place the ice tray in the refrigerator until the paste solidifies into cubes. Once ready, remove the ginger-garlic paste cubes from the tray and transfer them to a plastic zip bag. This way, you can conveniently use a cube or two whenever you cook.

Prepare Ginger-Garlic Powder: For a more extended storage option, consider making ginger-garlic powder. Peel the garlic, coarsely grind it, and let it dry in the sun. Once completely dry, powder it and store it in an airtight container. Similarly, peel and grate the ginger, spread it on parchment paper, and allow it to sun-dry for a few days. Once dried, grind it into a fine powder and store it separately. When cooking, simply combine the powders to create the desired ginger-garlic paste consistency. Alternatively, you can purchase pre-made ginger and garlic powders and store them separately for later use.

By adopting these preservation techniques, you can avoid the daily hassle of making ginger-garlic paste and still enjoy its delightful flavors in your meals. Whether you choose the airtight container method or the ice tray technique, having a stock of ginger-garlic paste at hand will save you time and effort in the kitchen.