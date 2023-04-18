3 Healthy Chaat Recipes To Satisfy Your Taste Buds

Chaat is that street food that once you start eating, there’s no stopping, thanks to its flavourful spices and tangy chutneys. Be it aloo tikki chaat or bhalla papri chaat, these mouthwatering dishes are always one of the best choices for evening snacks. But since summer is here, it becomes important to be considerate about the type of food one is consuming. Because of the hot weather, at times, people avoid eating heavy and extra spicy meals. But that doesn’t mean you have to overlook lip-smacking chaat dishes. You can make this snack healthy too, with just a few ingredients.

Check out some easy and healthy chaat recipes to satisfy your taste buds:

1) Poha Chaat

Ingredients:

2 tbsp oil

2 cups of thick poha

1/2 finely chopped onion

1/2 finely chopped tomato

1/2 chopped cucumber

1/2 grated carrot

1 tbsp green chutney

1 tbsp tamarind chutney

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp finely chopped coriander

1/2 lemon

1 small cup of the mixture (namkeen)

Method:

Heat the pan with oil and put thick poha into it.

Roast the poha until it is crispy.

Now add all the veggies to a bowl along with green chutney, tamarind chutney, chili powder, cumin powder, chaat masala, and coriander and mix them well.

For the final step, add the crispy roasted poha to it and garnish with the mixture.

Serve it fresh.

2) Sprouts Chaat

Ingredients:

1 cup mixed sprouts (such as mung bean sprouts, moth bean sprouts, etc.)

1/2 cup finely chopped cucumber

1/2 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon sweet tamarind chutney

1 tablespoon green chutney (made with mint and coriander)

1 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt to taste

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine mixed sprouts, chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.

Add sweet tamarind chutney and green chutney to the bowl.

Sprinkle chaat masala and salt to taste.

Toss everything together gently.

Serve as a healthy and protein-rich sprouts chaat.

3) Quinoa Chaat

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup boiled chickpeas

1/2 cup finely chopped cucumber

1/2 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon sweet tamarind chutney

1 tablespoon green chutney (made with mint and coriander)

1 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt to taste

Sev (optional, for garnish)

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine cooked quinoa, boiled chickpeas, chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.

Add sweet tamarind chutney and green chutney to the bowl.

Sprinkle chaat masala and salt to taste.

Toss everything together gently.

Garnish with sev (if using) and serve immediately.

