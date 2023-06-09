3 Mango Dessert Recipes You Have To Try This Summer Season

Delicious, juicy and distinctively summer – mango is easily and undoubtedly summer’s favourite fruit. Here are some summer dessert recipes
Keri Nu Shaak by Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef at The Deltin, Daman
Ingredients
- 2 Semi-ripe mangos, peeled, and diced into 1 inch cubes (about 6 cups)
- 50 Gms Jaggery
- 10 Gms coriander powder
- 10 Gms cumin powder
- 5 Gms turmeric powder
- 10 Gms red chili powder
- 15 Gms achar masala
- Pinch of mustard seeds
- Pinch cumin seeds
- Salt as required
Method
- Bring about 6 cups of water to a rapid boil. Once the water is boiling, add the peeled and diced unripe mangos, salt and cook for about 10 minutes until mangos are fork tender but not mushy.
- Once the mangos are fork tender, reserve the cooking liquid and drain the mangoes.
- In a bowl, add jaggery drained mangos. Add turmeric powder, coriander cumin powder, achar masala and set aside.
- In a medium size pot, heat oil on high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds and let them splutter for a few seconds.
- Reduce the heat to medium low, and add the bowl of mangos to the Pan. Add the chili powder and stir to combine all of the spices evenly and bring to a low simmer. Cook for an additional 5-7 minutes.
- If the curry looks dry, add the reserved water
- Taste for salt and adjust as necessary. The curry should be a balance of sweet, spicy, and tart and these can be adjusted by adding jaggery, chili powder, or a touch of lime.
- Serve hot with roti, rice or enjoy on its own!
Mango Malai Khandvi by Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef at The Deltin, Daman
Ingredients
- 125 gms Chickpea flour
- 20 gms Sugar
- Mango Pulp as Required
- 20 ml Condensed milk - or Double Cream
- 40 ml Coconut Milk
- 20 gms Sugar
- 5 gms Mustard Seeds
- 2 Whole Red Chilies
- 1 Sprig of Curry Leaves
Method
- Take 2 to 3 tbsp of mango pulp; add 2 tbsp of condensed milk and some sugar to it.
- Coconut, Besan mixture
- Mix sugar Chickpea Flour with desiccated coconut Milk
- Dissolve its lumps.
- Add the Chickpea flour paste to a pan and cook while continuously stirring it on medium flame.
- Add 3 tsp of sugar to it and cook while stirring. Stir and cook until it starts boiling.
- Spread the mixture on the plates and spread desiccated coconut over them along with cardamom, sugar powder. Set and roll the Khandvis likewise.
- Serving Spread some mango milk over them and garnish it with some finely chopped almond.
Ginger Mango Grunt by Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef at The Deltin, Daman
Ingredients
- 5 Gram all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons yellow cornmeal
- 35 Gram sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons cold butter
- 3 tablespoons egg substitute
- 180 Gram mango nectar,
- 450 Gram mango slices,
- 100 Gram reduced-sugar orange marmalade
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 80 Gram golden raisins
- 25 Gram chopped candied or crystallized ginger
- 18 Gram sliced almonds
Method
- In a small bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine egg substitute and 1/4 cup nectar; stir into the flour mixture just until moistened.
- Coarsely chop mango slices; combine with marmalade, lemon juice and remaining nectar.
- Transfer to an 8-in. cast-iron or other 8-in. skillet; stir in raisins. Bring to a boil. Drop flour mixture in 8 mounds onto the simmering mango mixture. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean, 12-15 minutes (do not lift the cover while simmering). Sprinkle with ginger and almonds; if desired, serve with frozen yogurt.