3 Mango Dessert Recipes You Have To Try This Summer Season

Delicious, juicy and distinctively summer – mango is easily and undoubtedly summer’s favourite fruit. Here are some summer dessert recipes

Keri Nu Shaak by Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef at The Deltin, Daman

Ingredients

2 Semi-ripe mangos, peeled, and diced into 1 inch cubes (about 6 cups)

50 Gms Jaggery

10 Gms coriander powder

10 Gms cumin powder

5 Gms turmeric powder

10 Gms red chili powder

15 Gms achar masala

Pinch of mustard seeds

Pinch cumin seeds

Salt as required

Method

Bring about 6 cups of water to a rapid boil. Once the water is boiling, add the peeled and diced unripe mangos, salt and cook for about 10 minutes until mangos are fork tender but not mushy.

Once the mangos are fork tender, reserve the cooking liquid and drain the mangoes.

In a bowl, add jaggery drained mangos. Add turmeric powder, coriander cumin powder, achar masala and set aside.

In a medium size pot, heat oil on high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds and let them splutter for a few seconds.

Reduce the heat to medium low, and add the bowl of mangos to the Pan. Add the chili powder and stir to combine all of the spices evenly and bring to a low simmer. Cook for an additional 5-7 minutes.

If the curry looks dry, add the reserved water

Taste for salt and adjust as necessary. The curry should be a balance of sweet, spicy, and tart and these can be adjusted by adding jaggery, chili powder, or a touch of lime.

Serve hot with roti, rice or enjoy on its own!

Mango Malai Khandvi by Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef at The Deltin, Daman

Ingredients

125 gms Chickpea flour

20 gms Sugar

Mango Pulp as Required

20 ml Condensed milk - or Double Cream

40 ml Coconut Milk

20 gms Sugar

5 gms Mustard Seeds

2 Whole Red Chilies

1 Sprig of Curry Leaves

Method

Take 2 to 3 tbsp of mango pulp; add 2 tbsp of condensed milk and some sugar to it.

Coconut, Besan mixture

Mix sugar Chickpea Flour with desiccated coconut Milk

Dissolve its lumps.

Add the Chickpea flour paste to a pan and cook while continuously stirring it on medium flame.

Add 3 tsp of sugar to it and cook while stirring. Stir and cook until it starts boiling.

Spread the mixture on the plates and spread desiccated coconut over them along with cardamom, sugar powder. Set and roll the Khandvis likewise.

Serving Spread some mango milk over them and garnish it with some finely chopped almond.

Ginger Mango Grunt by Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef at The Deltin, Daman

Ingredients

5 Gram all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons yellow cornmeal

35 Gram sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cold butter

3 tablespoons egg substitute

180 Gram mango nectar,

450 Gram mango slices,

100 Gram reduced-sugar orange marmalade

1 tablespoon lemon juice

80 Gram golden raisins

25 Gram chopped candied or crystallized ginger

18 Gram sliced almonds

Method