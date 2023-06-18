3 Mental Health Challenges Faced By Vitiligo Patients

One of the least acknowledged yet widely prevalent skin conditions is the one responsible for a massive impact on the wellbeing of those afflicted with it. Vitiligo is a chronic skin disorder characterized by the loss of pigmentation, leading to the appearance of white patches on the skin.

Vitiligo affects 1% to 2% of the world’s population. Although the global geographic distribution varies widely, India has the highest prevalence in the world, estimated at 8.8%.

While primarily a physical condition, it is the psychological consequences that cause a profound impact on patients. Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, Indian Sub-Continent, International SOS, explains the challenges faced by vitiligo patients in terms of mental wellbeing:

Mental health effects

In a society that attaches utmost importance to the colour and shade of a person’s skin, visible patches of depigmentation result in ridicule and rejection, affecting an individual’s self-esteem. The constant feelings of self-consciousness, embarrassment and shame, cause patients to experience a decline of confidence and struggle with social interactions.

Social stigma

Societal stigma attached to vitiligo prevents awareness and discussion about the condition and consequently, patients encounter discrimination, bullying, and social isolation. This leads to body dysmorphia, a mental health condition where patients constantly worry about flaws in their appearance. The stress of trying to look ‘normal’ leads them to undesirable behaviours like excessive use of ‘camouflage’ make up and experimentation with treatments.

Physical effects

Unfortunately, the course of vitiligo can be progressive and patients remain apprehensive about the spread of the condition, while some depigmented areas may get re-pigmented, they may remain lighter/darker than the surrounding skin. Pigment loss can worsen over time.

The triad of a lack of awareness, societal stigma and declining mental health of patients warrants intensive efforts to address the problem on an urgent basis. Ensuring access to information, de-stigmatisation through education and guidance, providing sensitivity training will all contribute to inclusivity. In parallel, availability of counselling and support groups is essential for patients.

Recognising and addressing the physical and mental challenges that vitiligo causes is crucial to ensure the overall wellbeing of individuals afflicted with this condition and is a responsibility that needs to be shouldered by one and all.