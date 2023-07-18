3 Monsoon Dishes High On Taste And Nutrition You Can't Resist

People are overjoyed and relieved due to the arrival of the monsoon season. The rains have brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. However, the rains have brought a host of diseases with them. Diseases like dengue, viral fever, the common cold, cough, and the flu are a few diseases that are quite common in the monsoon season. It has become significant to take care of our health in the drizzle season, after all, prevention is better than cure. People opt for various ways by which they can take care of themselves in the rainy season. Some create different versions of herbal teas and Kadhas to keep themselves healthy and strengthen their immune system. While some rely on nutritious soups to bring themselves some comfort in the wet season and prevent themselves from diseases.

With the arrival of the monsoon, people also crave dishes which are low on nutrition. People indulge in fatty and fried food or street food to relish the monsoon season. Instead of binging on unhealthy snacks, one should turn one’s hand towards healthier options. Here are some nutritious and delectable dishes which one can create in their kitchen easily.

Carrot Soup

A soul-satisfying dish which is healthier at the same time, carrot soup when infused with Ginger can help in strengthening your immunity system. The sweetness of carrots when combined with the strong flavour of Ginger, can satisfy one’s taste buds and can also provide nutrition at the same time.

Herbal Tea

A steaming hot cup of tea infused with a variety of herbs is the best thing to sip during the monsoon. An Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya took to Instagram to share one such akin four-ingredient recipe which can help boost immunity. A healthy concoction can help us prevent diseases linked to monsoon including cough, cold, fever, poor digestion, etc.

In her Instagram post, she said, “ It also helps you improve your immunity, digestion and keeps you away frombloatingand gastric issues.”

Recipe

Take 1 litre of water

Add 5-7 Tulsi leaves

1 tsp coriander seeds

7-10 Mint leaves

1 inch of ginger (grated)

For people with pitta issues /acidity, excess bleeding, etc- add 1 cardamom too

Method

Let it boil for 5 mins, strain and sip on it throughout the day or just 1 glass of it first thing in the morning.

She further wrote that the recipe works well for almost everyone as it contains tulsi & ginger which are hot and mint & coriander which are cool (& instead of being cool, they help in improving metabolism and immunity).

“I suggest everyone sip on this water either throughout the day or first thing in the morning (at least 1 glass) during rainy seasons. Please do it for yourself & your family,” she added.

Oats Tikki

Another item on the list is Oats Tikki also known as Oats cutlet. It is a healthy take on an appetizer. Made with ground oats and combined with paneer, beans, carrots, chillies, salt, red chilli powder, and coriander powder, the tikkas are healthy as well as high in taste. It is best savoured with Green Mint Chutney or tomato ketchup.

Method