3 Perfect Summer Cocktail Recipes You Have To Try

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy refreshing cocktails and delicious food, and incorporating whiskey, known for its smooth and distinct flavor and bourbon with a rich and complex taste into your recipes can add a unique twist to your summer creations.
When it comes to cocktails, whiskey and bourbon are perfect for creating refreshing summer drinks. You can make a classic Jack and Coke or create a unique cocktail with fresh fruits and herbs.
Here are 3 summer recipes that can add a unique and delicious twist to your dishes and drinks, making your summer gatherings even more enjoyable.
Jack Honey Smash
Ingredients
- 60 ML Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey
- 6-8 Mint leaves
- 15 ML Lemon juice
- 15 ML Simple syrup
- Crushed Ice
Method
- 1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice
- Add all ingredients and shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds
- 2/3 fill a highball glass with crushed ice
- Strain the liquid into the glass
- Add a mint sprig to garnish
Tennessee Fire and Ice
Ingredients
- 45 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire
- 90 ml ginger ale
- Ice
- Lemon and/or lime wedge for garnish
Method
- In a rocks glass, combine all the ingredients.
- Stir
- Garnish with a lemon and/or lime wedge
Woodford Reserve Mint Julep
Ingredients
- 60 ml Woodford Reserve Bourbon
- 1 tbsp Sugar
- 3 Fresh Mint Leaves
- Crushed Ice
- Water
Method
- Muddle 3 mint sprigs, sugar, and water in the bottom of a julep cup.
- Fill the glass with crushed ice
- Add bourbon and stir.
- Garnish with more ice and fresh mint leaves.