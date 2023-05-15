3 Perfect Summer Cocktail Recipes You Have To Try

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy refreshing cocktails and delicious food, and incorporating whiskey, known for its smooth and distinct flavor and bourbon with a rich and complex taste into your recipes can add a unique twist to your summer creations.

When it comes to cocktails, whiskey and bourbon are perfect for creating refreshing summer drinks. You can make a classic Jack and Coke or create a unique cocktail with fresh fruits and herbs.

Here are 3 summer recipes that can add a unique and delicious twist to your dishes and drinks, making your summer gatherings even more enjoyable.

Jack Honey Smash

Ingredients

60 ML Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

6-8 Mint leaves

15 ML Lemon juice

15 ML Simple syrup

Crushed Ice

Method

1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice

Add all ingredients and shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds

2/3 fill a highball glass with crushed ice

Strain the liquid into the glass

Add a mint sprig to garnish

Tennessee Fire and Ice

Ingredients

45 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire

90 ml ginger ale

Ice

Lemon and/or lime wedge for garnish

Method

In a rocks glass, combine all the ingredients.

Stir

Garnish with a lemon and/or lime wedge

Woodford Reserve Mint Julep

Ingredients

60 ml Woodford Reserve Bourbon

1 tbsp Sugar

3 Fresh Mint Leaves

Crushed Ice

Water

Method

