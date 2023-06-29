3 Seeds Which Play A Key Role In Dieting

People constantly search for superfoods that help them lose weight while also offering a host of other health benefits. Chia, flax, and sesame seeds are a few of these food powerhouses. These small seeds help with a number of health issues in addition to helping with weight loss. Dr. Induja Dixit, a renowned dietician and the head of the Department of Diet and Nutrition at Charak Hospital and Research Centre in Lucknow, discussed the benefits of having a sound diet and suggested serving sizes of sesame, vegetable seeds, and flax seeds. Let us know them.

1.Flaxseeds- In addition to helping people lose weight, flax seeds have numerous other health advantages. These include lignans, which are useful in battling cancer cells and lowering the risk of developing cancer. It also has omega-3 fatty acids and alpha-linolenic acid, which lower cholesterol build-up and prevent heart-related disorders. Additionally, these seeds aid in lowering harmful cholesterol. These include a good amount of fiber, which lowers the sense of hunger and promotes weight loss. Flax seeds can be eaten in smoothies, laddoos, and seeds mixtures. If you would like, you can also grind them into a powder and use it in milk or pancake batter.

2.Chia seeds- Chia seeds are a treasure of health benefits. They contain a significant amount of quercetin, which is essential in order to maintain normal blood pressure levels and advance general heart health. Additionally, chia seeds are a good source of dietary fiber. This fiber-rich combination does wonders for reducing hunger, allowing people to go long periods without eating. As a result, it supports weight loss by encouraging satiety. Additionally, the high fiber content of these seeds aids in better digestion, curing constipation. They also include calcium and phosphorus as well. But it has to be noted that eating too much of it can cause the blood sugar to drop. Eating these seeds dry is dangerous as they may get stuck in the throat. Soak them for a while before using them. They can be ingested as part of beverages, smoothies, or water mixtures.

3.Sesame seeds- Sesame seeds, are another advantageous addition to a diet regimen, providing a number of benefits. These seeds are a fantastic source of dietary fiber, which encourages a protracted sensation of fullness and lessens cravings and weight gain. Additionally, it helps to promote easy digestion and relieve constipation. Sesame seeds also include tons of protein, which helps to maintain healthy hemoglobin level. These seeds also contain heart-healthy lipids. Sesame seeds can help control blood sugar levels and fight anemia because of their iron content. They are abundant in calcium, phosphorus, and manganese, which are essential for strengthening bones. Sesame seeds can be added to diet in a variety of ways. It is important to remember that those with arthritis may experience issues from excessive intake. As always, exercising moderation will help you get the most out of these seeds.