3 Tips To Keep Your Furniture Fresh And Dry During Monsoon

After the summer’s sweltering bright days, monsoon showers have finally brought cooler weather. However, many of us face the challenge of dealing with musty odors in our sofas, curtains, and especially carpets due to the increased humidity levels during this season. Also, it pours continuously in some parts of the country - as a result curtains, carpets, couches often remain damp and emit an unpleasant odor.

Molds and fungi can find their way into our homes through various means and can grow on furniture and commonly found materials like paper, cardboard, wood, dust, and paint which provide suitable nutrition for the mold to grow. High moisture supports the growth of molds.

Mold can affect the structural integrity of the material and can even cause dark patches. Exposure to mold can cause discomfort, leading to irritation in eyes, skin and even in lungs. Here are a few quick steps to avoid growth of fungi and mold inside your house: