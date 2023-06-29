3 Tips To Maintain Your Furniture During The Monsoon Season

The arrival of the monsoon brings relief from the scorching heat, but it also poses a challenge for maintaining furniture and home decor. While we enjoy the monsoon season, excessive moisture and humidity are not our furniture’s best friends.

Sanjay Kumar Prasad, VP - Design and Engineering, Wakefit.co has compiled a list of essential tips to maintain your furniture and home décor during this monsoon season:

Protect your furniture

Rearrange your furniture away from windows and areas prone to leaks. You can also opt for moisture-resistant materials such as teak for your furniture, which is less prone to damage caused by moisture. You can also elevate your furniture from the floor by using furniture risers to create a barrier between your furniture and the ground. In addition, we also recommend the application of a coat of water-resistant sealant or polish to protect your wooden furniture. Take care of your upholstery

Regularly clean and dry your upholstered furniture and home décor items to prevent the accumulation of moisture. Use a soft cloth or vacuum cleaner to remove dust and dirt, and spot-clean any spills or stains immediately. If your furniture is made of leather, you may need to apply a leather conditioner to help protect it from unwanted elements and watch as it emerges unscathed. Proper ventilation and maintaining indoor humidity

Proper ventilation is essential to controlling humidity levels during the monsoon season. To remove excess moisture from your home, use exhaust fans or dehumidifiers. This will keep mould and mildew from growing, which can damage furniture and fabrics. Additionally, you could also invest in a dehumidifier or use natural methods like using moisture-absorbing plants like bamboo or placing bowls of salt around your home. Maintaining optimal indoor humidity levels helps prevent furniture damage caused by excessive moisture.

Monsoon brings its own set of challenges for furniture maintenance, but with these essential tips, you can safeguard your furniture and home décor this monsoon season. Embrace the magic of pristine interiors by keeping your abode impeccably clean and dry. From keeping your furniture away from direct moisture contact to investing in tools that help keep the indoor humidity levels at check, taking proactive measures will help prolong the lifespan and beauty of your furniture. At Wakefit.co, our products are meticulously designed to withstand the test of time so you can relax and enjoy the rains without having to constantly worry about your furniture’s wellbeing.