3 Unforgettable Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings

Experience a delightful culinary journey with these three tantalizing fusion recipes. Blending diverse flavors and ingredients from different cultures, these dishes offer a harmonious symphony of tastes that will excite your palate. Embrace innovation in the kitchen and elevate your dining experience with these unforgettable fusion creations. Bon appétit!

Spicy Tikka Masala Tacos recipe by Chef Pradeep Panwar, Founder, The Charcuterie Co.

Ingredients

1 lb boneless chicken (cut into small pieces) or paneer cubes for a vegetarian option

1/2 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons tikka masala paste

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil

8 small tortillas

Shredded lettuce

Chopped tomatoes.

Sliced onions

Cilantro leaves (for garnish)

Lime wedges (for serving) Method-

In a bowl, mix yogurt, tikka masala paste, garam masala, paprika, cumin powder, turmeric powder, salt, and oil to make the marinade.

Add the chicken or paneer to the marinade, making sure each piece is coated well. Cover the bowl and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour (overnight for better flavor).

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the marinated chicken or paneer along with the marinade. Cook until the chicken is fully cooked, or the paneer is lightly browned.

Warm the tortillas in a separate pan or microwave.

To assemble the tacos, place a portion of the cooked tikka masala chicken or paneer on each tortilla. Top with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sliced onions, and garnish with cilantro leaves.

Serve the tikka masala tacos with lime wedges on the side for an extra burst of flavor.

Curry Coconut Shrimp Pasta recipe by Chef Pradeep Panwar

Ingredients

1 lb shrimp (peeled and deveined)

8 oz linguine or spaghetti

1 can (14 oz) coconut milk

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes (optional, for heat)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion (finely chopped)

3 garlic cloves (minced)

1-inch ginger (grated)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro (for garnish)

Method

Cook the linguine or spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.

Add minced garlic and grated ginger to the skillet. Cook for another minute until the raw smell disappears.

Stir in the curry powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, and red chili flakes (if using) to the skillet. Cook the spices for a minute to release their flavors.

Pour in the coconut milk, season with salt and pepper, and let the sauce simmer for a few minutes until it thickens slightly.

Add the shrimp to the coconut curry sauce and cook until they turn pink and are fully cooked.

Toss the cooked pasta with the curry coconut shrimp sauce until well combined.

Serve the curry coconut shrimp pasta garnished with fresh cilantro.

Enjoy these flavorful Indian fusion dishes that bring together the best of both worlds.

Saboot Dana & apricot cheese jars by Chef Pradeep Panwar

Ingredients:

Saboot Dana - 100 gm

Mascarpone cheese- 150 gm

Whipped cream- 150 ml

Cream cheese - 100 gm

Apricot - 60 gm

Milk -250 ml

Sugar -40 gm

Apricot paste - 25 gm

Mix nuts - 20 gm Method

1- Boil saboot Dana with milk, sugar, and mix nuts till it’s get fully cooked and keep aside to cool

2- mix cream cheese, whipped cream, mascarpone and chopped apricots in a bowl.

3- place cream cheese and apricot mix in small jars with two layers of saboot Dana mix and topped with apricot paste

4- Keep jars in refrigerator (4-5 hours) till it get good shape and textures.