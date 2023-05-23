3 Yoga Exercises To Boost Stamina, Tone Muscles And Do Full-Body Workout

Yoga asanas have their importance in reducing the effects of mental stress and improving your fitness. Regular practice of these not only strengthens the muscles and bones but also balances the stress and anxiety. However, everyone can’t practice difficult yogas, but there are some practices that you can do very easily and they also have a positive effect on our body and mind. Today, we have yoga instructor Savita Yadav, who has shared some similar yoga poses, which you can easily include in your daily routine and get a fit and strong body.

Start with meditation

To start with, sit on your mat in Sukhasan, Ardha Padmasan, or Padmasan and get into a position of meditation. Concentrate on your breaths and chant Om. This will not only calm your body but also will help to settle your thoughts.

Practice Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun salutation, is a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses. It is a great cardiovascular workout, as it is known to have an immensely positive impact on the body and mind.

Pranamasana

For this asana, stand straight. While straightening your waist and neck, bring both your palms forward and join them. Make the Namaskar pose by keeping the thumbs equal to the neck. Take deep breaths at the same time.

Hasta Uttanasana

Now, while breathing in, lift your arms above your shoulders, and try to bend slightly backwards, stretching your whole body from heels to the tip of the fingers. Hold this position for a few minutes.

Padahastasana

Now while breathing out, bend forward completely, keeping your spine straight. While exhaling, try to touch your toes with your palm.

Ashwa Sanandranasana

Take a deep breath, keep your palms on the floor and move your right leg backwards as far as possible. Keep your knee on the ground. Bring your left leg forward making an angle of 90 degrees. At the same time, lift your head and look up.

Santulanasana or Dandasana

Now, move your both legs backwards and balance the whole body weight on your hands and toes. During this time, keep breathing slowly and hold this pose for a few minutes.

Ashtanga Namaskar

Now bring your knees down to the floor and exhale. After this slide forward and rest your chest and chin on the floor. Your palms, knees, feet, chest and chin should touch the floor.

Bhujangasana

Bring your posterior down and now slowly stretch your upper body keeping your waist and legs to the floor. Stretch your body in a cobra pose, you will feel a strong tension in your belly area.

Parvatasana

Exhale and roll your feet back onto your toes, keeping your legs straight out behind you. Let your head hang down and move your hips up, pushing through your shoulder. Keep your hands flat on the floor and your arms straight making an inverted shape V.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Now while breathing in, bring your right leg forward between the two hands at 90 degrees. Keep your left leg backwards, and stretch it as far as possible. Keep your head up looking upward. Now repeat the Padahastasana, Hastuttanasana and Pranamasana. This completes one cycle of Suryanamaskar. Repeat the practice according to your ability.

Tadasana

Now as you exhale, first keep your body straight, then bring your arms down. Relax in this position at this point, keep breathing slowly and observe the changes in the body.

Next exercise

For this, you have to first lie on the back of the mat and keep your palms pressed under your waist. Now raise your legs at an angle of 90 degrees. Then spread your legs on both sides and hold them. Now bring your feet to the ground in this position. After this, bring both legs together and return to the initial position. Then raise your legs again and repeat the whole process. Do this exercise 10 times.

top videos

Second exercise

For this exercise, lie down on the mat and keep the palms pressed under the waist. Now raise your legs and keep them at an angle of 90 degrees. This time without holding them, bring your legs downwards to the ground. Keep in mind that the heels should not touch the ground. Repeat this exercise 10 times.