3 Zodiac Signs To Benefit As Mercury Transits To Leo On September 15

Mercury, the planet responsible for logic, intelligence and economy or business, goes into retrograde this month in the zodiac sign of Leo. According to the Hindu calendar, Mercury will retrograde in bold and fiery sign Leo on September 15 at 4.28 a.m. This will result in some significant changes in people of certain zodiac signs.

In the aftermath of the mercury transit, there are 3 zodiac signs that will have a positive impact. They will succeed in business and their professional lives will improve drastically. These 3 zodiac signs are Leo, Gemini and Aries. Let us explore its impact on each of these zodiac signs.

Aries

The rise of mercury in Leo will prove to be beneficial for Aries people. They will be successful in terms of work and professional growth. These people are likely to benefit in terms of money as well. There are chances of success in job and business. Financial problems will take a backseat for the natives of Aries. It is because Mercury is transiting in the fifth house of this zodiac sign. People of this zodiac sign may get some good news from the children’s side as well.

Gemini

Next, we have Gemini which is ruled by Mercury. This is why, the rise of Mercury will increase the courage and bravery of the natives of Gemini. The movement of Mercury will also bring new opportunities for progress in the work field. There is also a possibility of getting benefits in ancestral property.

Leo

Due to the transit of the planet Mercury in Leo, the people of this zodiac sign are expected to get many benefits. This will also bring some positive changes in the personality of the natives of this zodiac. Leo natives are likely to profit in the economic sector and their confidence will increase. Financial problems will resolve and marital life will remain healthy.