30 Candid Facts About Alia Bhatt That'll Leave You Astonished

Alia Bhatt is celebrating 30 years of life by unleashing her candid self on YouTube. Many recognize her as an established Bollywood actress, but not much of her inner personality is known to the world. The new mom has now shared 30 interesting facts about her day-to-day life and personality that are sure to leave you fascinated. In a 6-minute-long clip, the Brahmastra actress gave fans a glimpse of her in-between moments from set life and family time, to elaborate on her personality that the world knows nothing about. Want to know Alia Bhatt better?

Here’s taking a closer look at some of her weird habits, secret obsessions, fun facts, and personality traits-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPzH8r3P110

Personality trait

Though Alia Bhatt loves to remain organized, things don’t work that way for her, “I am a very messy person. I like being organized but I’m very messy.” Weird habit

Just like everyone Alia has a weird habit, “After a shot gets over, I have a tendency to touch my nose. I don’t know why.” What’s yours? Pet peeve

Never tap Alia Bhatt on her shoulder. “I have a weird pet peeve and it’s very personal to me. I don’t like when people (taps her shoulder),” she said. Impatient

Alia Bhatt can’t shop physically but she’s a great online shopper. She revealed, “I am terrible with shopping. I have no patience, especially with physical shopping. I am great at online shopping. But physically, I will walk into a store, pick something up, walk a bit more, and then put it back in an hour. I just can’t do it.” Annoying habit

The Brahmastra actress wants her sister Shaheen to know everything, “I have a tendency to ask a lot of strange questions to my sister and expect her to have all the answers. It really irritates her. Morning Person

Alia Bhatt is a morning person, she prefers waking up early rather than staying up at night. She loves Friends

An episode of Friends can lift up her spirit, “When I am upset or irritated or angry, I watch an episode of Friends and I’m fine.” Secret Obsession 1

“I have an obsession with cleaning my ears,” she said. Secret Obsession 2

She can’t go without cleaning her nails. Secret Obsession 3

Adding up to the list is cleaning her feet. Lost in her head

Alia Bhatt explained, “I’m rarely in the moment. I’m always in my head.” Unique lipstick strategy

She said, “I have this weird way of applying my lipstick. Most people put their lipstick to their mouth. I put my mouth to my lipstick. And then I rub it off.” Number obsession

Just like her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has a thing for numbers. Especially 6,9,1 and of course 8. Intuitive

Alia Bhatt believes she is intuitive. Water baby

“I love the water,” she said while immersing her face in a bowl of water. Favourite food

Alia Bhatt’s food preference is quite simple, “If I had to eat only one thing — it would be poha and chaas. I love poha and chaas.” Loves TV shows

Instead of watching movies, she prefers watching an episode of a show after completing her work. Reader

She is a reader but it also puts her to sleep. Favourite Snack

Alia Bhatt loves to much on makhanas. Exercise preference

“My favourite exercise in the gym is pullover and I hate doing burpees,” she added. Fascinating trait

Can you control your control? Sometimes Alia Bhatt can manage to do it. Bad habit

The actress eats her lipstick. Phobia

She has a phobia of dark rooms. Weird face

She believes she makes a strange face while using her mobile device. Can’t lie

The actress can’t lie but calls herself a decent actor. Childhood game

Alia Bhatt used to play a game called Actress Actress when she was younger with a friend namely Bobby. “She used to always make me the boy,” said Alia. Marriage fun fact

Did you know Alia Bhatt was bored during her Mehendi ceremony? “As a kid, I was obsessed with the smell of mehendi. But at my own wedding, I got bored of putting my mehendi. But I managed to put it,” she revealed. Sunspot

According to Alia, she got a sun spot during the lockdown, she’s still confused how. “I have this spot in the middle of my lower lip. It is actually a sun spot but I got it when I was at home during the lockdown,” she revealed. Love for journals

“I have this thing for like journals and books and I like writing in them. I have this book called the memory book which I started filling in the sixth grade when I was 12 years old. I stopped filling it out after I turned 18. It is full of cards, letters, sketches, random drawings, and memories. Very cringy but I still have that book,” she explained. Can’t Wink

There are a few things that even Alia Bhatt can’t do like winking. Can you?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here