3,000 Year-Old Mummy Discovered in Lima, Peru
1-MIN READ

3,000 Year-Old Mummy Discovered in Lima, Peru

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 13:05 IST

Peru

Archeologists unearthed other items buried with the body, including corn, coca leaves and seeds, which they believe may have been part of an offering. (Photo: Reuters)

Archeologists unearthed other items buried with the body, including corn, coca leaves and seeds, which they believe may have been part of an offering. (Photo: Reuters)

The mummy was probably from the Manchay culture, which developed in the valleys of Lima between 1500 and 1000 BC.

Peruvian archaeologists have discovered an approximately 3,000-year-old mummy in Lima, they said on Wednesday, the latest discovery in the Andean nation dating to pre-Hispanic times. Students from San Marcos University and researchers initially found remains of the mummy’s hair and skull in a cotton bundle during excavation, before uncovering the rest of the mummy.

The mummy was probably from the Manchay culture, which developed in the valleys of Lima between 1500 and 1000 BC, archaeologist Miguel Aguilar said, and was associated with the construction of temples built in a U-shape that pointed toward the sunrise.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The person “had been left or offered (as a sacrifice) during the last phase of the construction of this temple," Aguilar said. “It is approximately 3,000 years old."

Archeologists unearthed other items buried with the body, including corn, coca leaves and seeds, which they believe may have been part of an offering.

About the Author
Navneet Vyasan
Navneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, culture, theatre, cinema and literature among other topics. He likes to...Read More
