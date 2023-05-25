4 Beauty Benefits of Plant-Based Protein For Skin And Hair

Skin and hair are indeed the most essential parts of our body. We may not spend extra time on our hair or have a complicated skin care routine. But our daily protein and nutrients intake can have a big payoff. Due to harsh sun rays, humidity, dehydration and many other factors, our skin and hair tends to get rough and scaly. Taking care of both can boost your overall wellness.

Expensive skincare and haircare products, salon sessions and home remedies might not really work for our hair and skin when the problem lies within. Just like other organs of our body, our skin and hair also require nourishment as well. Inadequate levels of protein in the body, tends to impact our skin and hair first. As a result, it gets dull and dry. Eating enough dietary protein in the day is very important to support healthy hair, and skin health. Plant-based proteins in particular are extremely beneficial as they offer heart-healthy and nutrient-rich options for vegetarians alike.

Pranav Malhotra, Founder, Trunativ lists down the four ways that plant- based protein provides beauty benefits: