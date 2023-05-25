4 Beauty Benefits of Plant-Based Protein For Skin And Hair

Skin and hair are indeed the most essential parts of our body. We may not spend extra time on our hair or have a complicated skin care routine. But our daily protein and nutrients intake can have a big payoff. Due to harsh sun rays, humidity, dehydration and many other factors, our skin and hair tends to get rough and scaly. Taking care of both can boost your overall wellness.
Expensive skincare and haircare products, salon sessions and home remedies might not really work for our hair and skin when the problem lies within. Just like other organs of our body, our skin and hair also require nourishment as well. Inadequate levels of protein in the body, tends to impact our skin and hair first. As a result, it gets dull and dry. Eating enough dietary protein in the day is very important to support healthy hair, and skin health. Plant-based proteins in particular are extremely beneficial as they offer heart-healthy and nutrient-rich options for vegetarians alike.
Pranav Malhotra, Founder, Trunativ lists down the four ways that plant- based protein provides beauty benefits:
- Makes your skin and hair smooth and provides moisture
Our skin becomes dry and develops more wrinkles due to lowered production of collagen as well as changing hormones. While collagen keeps our skin & hair smooth and firm, essential fatty acids like Omega 3s play an essential role in their health by providing much needed protection and hydration. Plant-based protein helps us in making our skin & hair smooth and it gives the required amount of moisture.
- Helps in to tame frizziness
Plant-based proteins aids in hair growth, strengthens each strand and makes your hair healthier and manageable. It provides immediate results and nourish frizzy and dry hair.
- Works as skin repairing agent
Plant-based protein provides important nutrients that are required for maintaining the strength and structure of our skin. It helps in providing a healthy and radiant glow to the skin.Proteins and amino acids are something that help in increasing the cell turnover which means sloughing down the old skin cells to make space for new ones.
- Keeps harmful free radicals at bay
Plant-based protein is known to provide protection to the hair and skin from harmful free radical damage. It keeps you at bay from dark spots, wrinkles, dry hair and scaly scalp.