4 Easy Mopping Tricks To Make Your Floors Spic And Span

To maintain the hygiene of a home, it is extremely important to sweep and mop the floor regularly. This helps in getting rid of dust and microscopic organisms and also helps in making the tiles look squeaky clean and shiny. However, some people struggle to keep their floors white and make them shine like glass or maintain wooden flooring. Here are some instant hacks that can make your floor and house look spic and span.

Black Tea

If you have a wooden floor in your house, you can try out using black tea water to keep it clean and polished look which will make it look new. Boil water and add 6 black tea bags or you can add 6-8 tablespoons of tea leaves. After boiling, turn off the flame and let it sit for 15 minutes or until it cools down completely. Add this concoction to your bucket and mop the floor with this. Remember to never drench your hardwood floors with moisture. Always use a dry mob or a slightly dampened one.

Detergent

Take a bucket of warm water and add a teaspoon of laundry detergent or powder and a teaspoon of all-purpose cleaner and give it a good mix. Mop your tiles with this water and the result will be a shiny and polished floor.

Vinegar

Here’s an interesting hack you can try to clean any kind of floor. Take a bottle and add a cup of white vinegar to it and mix it with a few drops of an essential oil of your choice. Pour hot water into the bottle. Use this solution to clean your floor and you will notice a difference.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Dirty grout has the tendency to spoil the look of your floors as it turns a bad shade of colour and looks gross. You can clean it out by using a mix of ¼ th cup of hydrogen peroxide and ½ cup baking soda and 1 teaspoon of dish soap. Apply this mixture on the grout lines and let it sit. After some time scrub it using a stiff brush.