4 Easy Tips To Prevent Children From Diseases In Monsoon

The monsoon season and rainfall have an enchanting effect on everyone, captivating their attention. Consequently, children spare no effort to soak themselves in the chilly breeze that follows the summer. Engaging in play in the rain brings them joy and contentment. Nevertheless, while this season may appear delightful, it is crucial to prioritise health, particularly for children. This is because the risk of infections and illnesses is significantly higher during this time.

Given the heightened vulnerability of children to falling ill during the monsoon, it becomes crucial to implement essential dietary practices to ensure their well-being. By doing so, they can steer clear of issues such as colds, coughs, flu, diarrhoea and stomach ailments.

Dr Kailash Soni, a paediatrician at the Government Medical College in Kannauj, has provided valuable guidance on the ideal diet for children during the rainy season and the necessary precautions to be taken. Let’s know about his advice to gain insight into the recommended dietary practices and safety measures-

Stop Children from Eating Street Food

It is advisable to prevent children from consuming junk food or street foods during the rainy season, as these food items can lead to illness. It is important to note that street foods like chaat, samosas and barf gola, which are sold by vendors and hawkers, are popular among both adults and children.

However, such street and junk food can be detrimental to children’s health. These food items are generally low in nutrients and high in oil and spices, posing significant health risks. Therefore, it is recommended to protect children from consuming these items and opt for healthier alternatives.

Stop Them from Eating Stale Food

Consumption of leftover food in the morning, particularly by children, can lead to illness. Therefore, it is important to ensure that children do not eat leftover food. It is worth noting that there is a potential for bacterial growth in pre-cooked food which can cause illness if consumed.

It is advisable to always provide hot meals to children to minimise the risk. Additionally, it is recommended to refrain from purchasing excessive amounts of vegetables or fruits that may be stored for prolonged periods. Furthermore, it is crucial to ensure thorough washing of fruits before offering them to children. These practices will help maintain the child’s well-being and overall health.

Children Should Be Given Clean Drinking Water

During the rainy season, numerous illnesses emerge, emphasising the need for heightened health awareness. In such circumstances, the risk of water contamination and subsequent disease transmission increases significantly. Hence, it is advisable to prioritise the consumption of clean and safe water to maintain the health of both yourself and your children.

In the monsoon season, experts recommend boiling water before drinking it to ensure its safety. Likewise, providing children with 8-10 glasses of water a day helps prevent dehydration.

Children Should Consume Foods Containing Vitamin C

In the rainy season, children need to consume foods rich in vitamin C to enhance their immunity. By incorporating these foods into their diet, they acquire the capacity to combat diseases. It is worth mentioning that vitamin C is an effective antioxidant that offers various benefits to children’s brains, eyes, teeth and bones, while also strengthening their immune system. Alongside citrus fruits such as orange and lemon, green vegetables like apples, guava, amla, and kale can also be included in children’s meals to achieve this goal.