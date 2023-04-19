4 Easy Ways To Remove Stains From Your Silk Garments At Home

When it comes to different types of fabric, silk has to be the reigning queen. Whether you’re wearing a cheeky camisole or a classic Kanjeevaram sari, there’s nothing quite like the plush, buttery soft fabric to enhance your image, come rain or shine.

However, despite how wonderful the fabric is, it requires a lot of maintenance because sweat, annoying puddles and wine spills are a constant threat. But that won’t stop us to flaunt them, right? So, here are the following possible hacks that you can follow if any of your favourite silk outfits have been ruined with stains.

How to remove oil stains

If you see an oil stain on silk clothing, cover it right away with baby powder and keep it there for 30 minutes. The silk cloth will absorb the grease and powdery residue, removing the stains.

How to remove turmeric stains

Add one tablespoon of white vinegar and one tablespoon of liquid detergent to half a litre of cold water. Now use a sponge to apply this solution to the stain on the fabric. The stains will fade with time.

How to remove rust stains

If your silk garment has rust stains, apply salt and squeeze some lemon juice over the discolouration. After allowing it to sit like this for five minutes, clean the fabric. Even the most severe stains will fade.

How to remove sweat stains

If there is a sweat stain on the clothing, mix one to two lids of vinegar with cold water in a bucket. After five minutes, wash and dry them with water. The blemish will go.

Before attempting these hacks, make sure your silk item doesn’t have a “Dry Clean Only" label and if it does, leave the task to a dependable local launderette. Prior to applying the chosen solution to the damaged region, always try it on a discrete section of your silk clothing to see how it responds. Another important tip is to only wash your silk garment in cold or lukewarm water if you don’t want it to instantly shrink. When you have completed every item on this list, your favourite silk sari is prepared to face the outside world.

