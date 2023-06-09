4 Easy Yoga Practices For Stronger Leg Muscles

Practising yoga improves your mental, physical and spiritual well-being. This ancient practice is known for its capacity to relieve tension, minor pain and anxiety, and increase sleep quality. But did you know that yoga can also be quite beneficial to your legs?

Both standing and supine (lying face up) yoga poses can help you improve your lower body’s balance, flexibility and strength. So today, we will talk about the YouTube live session of News18 Hindi, where Yogacharya Savita Yadav got some easy exercises to be practised for stronger leg muscles.

Begin with stretching

Sit on your mat in any position. Maintain a straight waist and neck while raising both hands and stretching above the head. You are free to close your eyes. Hold for a count of 20 and then lower your hands.

Meditate

Close your eyes and focus on the entering breath while you perform Padmasana on the mat. Take a deep breath, hold it for a moment and then exhale. Now say the word Om aloud.

First exercise: Stand straight on the mat and then stand on your toes once before standing up with your weight on your heels. Repeat this practice 10 times. Your gaze should be straight.

Second exercise: Stand straight on the mat and raise both hands in a salutation stance. Your hands should be close to your ears. Hold this stance for a few moments before lowering your hands.

Third exercise: Stand on the mat and walk for two minutes by lifting your feet and moving your hands back and forth. The more legs you can lift, the better the result. Keep breathing too.

Fourth exercise: Now you will have to do jumping jacks. It is important to coordinate our breath and body while doing so. Spread the legs on both sides and spread both hands together on both sides while hopping. Return to standing by bringing both hands and feet together. Repeat this exercise 10-20 times. The entire workout can be seen in the video link.