4 Exercises To Keep Your Love Handles And Belly Fat In Control

The prevalence of body fat has become a significant concern in modern times with a large number of individuals falling prey to obesity. According to the World Health Organisation, obesity has tripled in the last three decades with over two billion people currently classified as obese. It can lead to several health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney issues and cognitive impairments. Despite putting in strenuous efforts like dietary control and exercising, many people fail to shed that excess weight. Experts suggest that reducing obesity does not require extreme measures but rather a focus on improving dietary habits and physical activity levels.

Dr Srihari Anikhindi of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that along with dietary control, physical exercises of at least 45 minutes to 1 hour daily will be beneficial to reduce obesity. He highlighted that two main types of fat contribute to obesity- subcutaneous and visceral fat. Subcutaneous fat is stored beneath the skin and is less harmful compared to visceral fat, which accumulates around the abdominal region and poses a greater risk. Visceral fat is stubborn and resistant, making it difficult to lose, and can lead to insulin resistance, diabetes and heart problems due to increased blood sugar levels. Our unhealthy habits are responsible for the accumulation of both types of fat, resulting in a poor lifestyle. This includes reduced physical activity, inadequate sleep and increased stress levels, along with a diet that is high in carbohydrates and fats but low in proteins.

According to Dr Anikhindi, we can effectively tackle obesity by controlling the underlying causes of excessive fat accumulation in the body. This requires a two-way approach. First, we need to make quantitative changes which involve reducing the amount of food we consume. For instance, if we eat four chapatis, we can start by reducing the intake to three chapatis. Second, we need to make qualitative changes in our diet by reducing the intake of carbohydrates and fats and increasing the consumption of protein-rich foods, green vegetables and fruits.

Also, getting sufficient sleep and leading a stress-free life is equally important for weight management. By adopting these measures, we can successfully combat obesity and achieve better health outcomes.

Exercises to curb obesity

Walking or Running

Dr Anikhindi suggests that it is not necessary to go to the gym to control obesity. One can achieve this by engaging in physical activities on their own. A brisk exercise routine of 45 to 60 minutes per day is recommended, either by walking or running. If walking, the speed should be at least 6 kilometres per hour, while running is even more effective.

Cycling

Cycling is another excellent form of exercise that can help in reducing obesity. A 45-minute cycling session can be highly beneficial for weight management.

Swimming

Swimming is an effective way to combat obesity, as it’s a vigorous workout. Swimming at a brisk pace can lead to the swift reduction of visceral fat, commonly known as belly fat.

Yoga

Yoga is a viable option for controlling obesity, as it can lead to weight loss. This exercise is particularly beneficial for individuals who experience high levels of stress in their daily lives. Also, incorporating meditation into one’s yoga practice can further enhance its weight loss benefits.

