4 Expert Tips to Tackle Neglected Spots while Deep Cleaning

When it comes to cleaning, Indians are known to be frequent cleaners when it comes to their homes. Nevertheless, it’s worth pausing for a minute to re-consider if the clean spaces we see are clean enough. Is there some dust that can still be sitting there which is not visible to the naked eye?

Deep cleaning is a crucial task that ensures a clean and healthy living environment. However, some areas in our homes are often neglected during cleaning routines. These spots can accumulate dirt, grime, and bacteria, leading to an unhealthy and unpleasant living space. In this article, we will provide expert tips to tackle five commonly neglected areas during deep cleaning. By following these tips, you can ensure a thorough and effective deep cleaning of your home, leaving it sparkling clean and germ-free.

When it comes to deep cleaning, vacuum cleaners can prove to be highly versatile tools, especially with the right attachments and accessories. They can help you clean various areas in your home that are typically neglected, such as the spaces behind furniture or under rugs, and eliminate dust thoroughly to achieve a pristine finish. Therefore, using a vacuum cleaner is crucial for reaching these neglected spots and ensuring a spotless cleaning outcome.

Gayatri Gandhi, founder of Joy Factory and India’s first KonMari Certified Master Consultant shares the top tips for deep cleaning your home

Clean regularly

Dust electrostatically ‘sticks’ to hard floors and the longer it sits on the floor, the more effort is required to ‘peel’ (or dislodge) it off the surface. Cleaning regularly makes it easier to remove dust, which applies to the whole house and not just your floors. Cleaning one spot a day means you can achieve a whole house deep clean every month. This is a highly recommended frequency to maintain a clean home without getting overwhelmed by the daunting task of trying to deep clean your entire home at once. Clean the right way

There’s an inclination to reach for a damp cloth and/or wet mop to clean and kill germs around the house. However, wet cleaning with disinfectants and vacuum suction to remove fine dust are two very different jobs, and they need to work in unison to achieve a clean home. The most common mistake is mopping a dirty floor and therefore creating a more favourable habitat for dust mites and mould to grow. It’s essential to remove all the dust and dirt from your floors before mopping to achieve a barefoot and genuinely clean floor. Dyson vacuums are engineered to provide up to 185AW of powerful suction to remove all the dust in your home. Use vacuums with advanced filtration

The main purpose of vacuuming is to remove the dust and dirt from your home. A vacuum with advanced filtration is essential to ensure that all the nasties in your vacuum, stay within your vacuum, rather than being expelled back into your home. Some vacuums come with a five-stage filtration system to achieve 99.99% per cent filtration of particles as small as 0.3 microns, which ensures that the dust you’re sucking up remains trapped in your vacuum, and only clean air is expelled back into your home. Use the right tools

Sweeping and dusting may make surfaces look clean, but they don’t remove dust from the home. What they do is agitate dust, so it becomes airborne again only to settle somewhere else in the room. There is no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to cleaning your home. From the size of your home to whichever part you’re cleaning, being equipped with the right vacuum and tools is key.

