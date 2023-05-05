4 Lifestyle Changes a Man Can Make to Improve Sex Life

Sexual desires and interests can vary among individuals, and some may experience difficulty in cultivating a close, intimate relationship with their partner. For some men, a low libido or lack of sex drive can be a part of male sexual dysfunction, which includes issues such as erectile dysfunction, ejaculation disorders, and inhibited orgasm. A study published in the Sexual Medicine Journal identifies stress, exhaustion, and age as potential risk factors for decreased libido in middle-aged and elderly men. While consulting a doctor is recommended, certain lifestyle changes can also help improve sexual function.

Eat aphrodisiacs and zinc-rich foods

Aphrodisiacs are often believed to enhance sexual desire. Some foods, such as figs, bananas, chocolates, and avocados, are considered as aphrodisiacs. Conversely, anaphrodisiacs are substances that can decrease libido. Foods that fall under this category include fried foods, high-sugar beverages or desserts, and high-sodium items. Consuming zinc-rich foods such as oysters, chicken, and pine nuts may aid in improving stamina and addressing hormonal imbalances. Get adequate sleep

A study published in The World Journal of Men’s Health revealed that sleep difficulties are associated with low libido and sexual dysfunction. While temporary sleep issues may be caused by stress, chronic sleep problems may contribute to these health concerns. It is advisable to seek treatment if sleep difficulties persist. Treatment options may include sleep therapies or consulting a doctor for a proper diagnosis and prescription of medications. Maintain physical health and positive self-perception

The Journal of Education and Health Promotion published a study exploring the connection between physical fitness, sexual functioning, and self-concept. The research indicates that obesity and inactivity can lead to sexual dysfunction in many individuals. However, even brief exercise sessions can have a significant positive impact on sexual performance. The study also delved into the influence of self-perception on sexual desire, revealing that men’s attitudes toward sex are influenced by their body image. Negative self-perception may prevent them from engaging in and enjoying sexual activity. Regular exercise has several benefits, including improved physical health and enhanced self-esteem. Examine your relationship

While stress, health, and hormonal imbalances are some of the major causes of low libido, an unstable relationship can also impact your desires. It’s common to feel that the sexual chemistry between you and your partner has diminished after you have been together for a long time. Talk to your partner about the same, take couple therapies if required, and try out new ways to reignite passion in your relationship.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here