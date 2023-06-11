The summer months have rolled in and there is no way we can avoid body tanning. Even though we hope and pray for a scientific way for all of us to simply stop having tans every time we went out, it is almost impossible. However, what one can do is use good de-tan masks.
De-tan masks can cost you a pretty good sum of money and truth be told they can also be highly chemically induced but is there a good alternative to that? Of course, there is. Over centuries, natural ingredients have always come to our rescue and this time too you can most certainly rely on them.
Here are 4 natural de-tan masks you can make at home with natural ingredients in a jiffy-
- Lemon and Honey Mask
Start by mixing equal parts of freshly squeezed lemon juice with honey then go ahead and apply on all the body areas that are tanned. You need to keep it on for a good 15-20 minutes followed by which you can use lukewarm water to rinse it off. This pack will not only bring back your natural skin tone but will also moisturise your skin.
- Yoghurt and Tomato Mask
Always remember that tomato can help lighten up your skin tone because it consists of lycopene and yoghurt has the capability to hydrate your skin from the very core. In the case of this mask make sure to make it sit on your tanned areas for around 20-30 minutes.
- Besan and Haldi Mask
The holy combination of besan and haldi is one that hAs been trusted over generations and it continues to be an absolute saviour. When you are mixing besan and haldi together you can most certainly use water or rose water to bring the consistence into a favourable ratio.
- Cucumber and Papaya Mask
Papaya is filled with the goodness of powerful enzymes that can exfoliate the skin and cucumber will soothe and make your skin feel better. Blend in the fruits to get the paste and apply a thick layer of it on your tanned areas and leave it for 20 minutes maximum.