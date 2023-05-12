4 Natural Ingredients You Should Add To Your Bath Water To Remove Itchiness And Odour

Summer means heat, sweat and dust that increases our fatigue. It also increases the need to take more frequent baths to get rid of bacteria, germs and body odour. Bathing also helps us in feeling fresh and cool. To make your baths more refreshing, you can consider referring to your grandma’s advice of adding natural ingredients to the water. Few natural ingredients have antibacterial properties, help in pH balance, soothe itchiness and also make you feel fresh throughout the summers.

Here are 4 ingredients you can consider adding to your bucket of water every day-

Neem

Neem is known to have antibacterial properties which are very beneficial for the skin. It also has anti-microbial properties which can fight against skin infections. You will be able to tackle the problem of itching, skin irritation or even rashes on the skin. Bathing in neem water may also cure acne and you can get rid of body odour naturally. Take 10-15 leaves and add it to a bowl of water and boil it. Add the boiled water to your bucket.

Turmeric

Turmeric has anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties. Add a tablespoon of turmeric in lukewarm water and take a bath in it and you can bid adieu to itchiness. In this prickly heat, there may be chances of rashes and pimples on the face which the turmeric water will prevent. It will also make your skin glow. Bathing in this water will also remove skin tanning.

Soda

If there is any kind of infection or rash on your skin, then take a cup of baking soda and mix it in hot water for half an hour. Now mix it well in the bathing water and sit in this water for 10 to 15 minutes. It will also absorb excess oil and unclog the pores in your skin.

top videos

Rose Petals

Rose petals are added to bath water not just for their fragrance. It also helps in making one feel refreshed. Put fresh rose petals in the bucket of water an hour before your bath. This will make you feel fresh and uplift your mood as well. It may also help in tackling body odour.