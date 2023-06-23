4 Non-Invasive Anti-Aging Treatments You Should Try Once

Some years back, botox, fillers, anti-aging treatments were frowned upon, but now we all know at least one mami or chachi who has got done some treatment on their face. And if you are in your 30s, your dermatologist might just suggest you one.

However, if you are scared of the needle but still want one of those treatments, there are non-invasive anti-aging treatments too that give great results and the best part, no going under the knife or suffering needle pain.

Dr Kashish Kalra, Head of department, Dermatology, Max Smart Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi explains some of the most common procedures used in daily practice are: