4 Reasons Why You Should Include Jimikand In Your Diet

Elephant foot yam, also known as Jimikand, is a tropical tuber vegetable that enchants markets across Pacific islands, South Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Scientifically known as Amorphophallus paeoniifolius, this versatile crop has garnered the attention of many across countries. With its nutrient-packed profile, elephant foot yam has become a sought-after ingredient for those seeking a wholesome diet.

Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra unveiled the remarkable health benefits of consuming elephant foot yam. She shared a post on her Instagram handle, captioning, “Jimikand, also known as elephant foot yam or suran a desi healthful veggie that comes with a host of health benefits. Read more to know why you should include it in your diet.”

According to the nutritionist, here are some insightful benefits of having elephant foot yam.

Brain Function

Elephant foot yam is packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, selenium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which acts as a powerhouse for promoting optimal brain function. Additionally, its consumption also results in improved memory, focus, concentration, and overall cognitive performance.

Elephant foot yam is packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, selenium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which acts as a powerhouse for promoting optimal brain function. Additionally, its consumption also results in improved memory, focus, concentration, and overall cognitive performance. Hormonal Balance

Women are highly advised to consume elephant foot yam as it helps in promoting hormonal balance in the body. It also stimulates an increase in estrogen levels, helping to aid the hormonal balance within the body. Also rich in vitamin B-6, this vegetable provides relief from premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms in women.

Women are highly advised to consume elephant foot yam as it helps in promoting hormonal balance in the body. It also stimulates an increase in estrogen levels, helping to aid the hormonal balance within the body. Also rich in vitamin B-6, this vegetable provides relief from premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms in women. Gut Health

This vegetable, which also functions naturally as a probiotic, protects the bacteria and fauna of the stomach. Elephant foot yam has antibacterial ingredients that actively fight infections and aid in the removal of toxins and other dangerous germs that might hurt the digestive system. This encourages a favourable intestinal environment and results in appropriate digestion.

This vegetable, which also functions naturally as a probiotic, protects the bacteria and fauna of the stomach. Elephant foot yam has antibacterial ingredients that actively fight infections and aid in the removal of toxins and other dangerous germs that might hurt the digestive system. This encourages a favourable intestinal environment and results in appropriate digestion. Low Cholesterol

Elephant foot yam is an excellent source of necessary fatty acids (Omega-3 fatty acids), which are known to raise blood levels of beneficial anti-cholesterol. It is also a nutritious low-fat diet.

With several benefits, this tropical vegetable also has some pros and cons.

It should be noted that this should be consumed like a medicine only and should not be over-consumed. Similarly, pregnant or lactating women should consume with great caution. It is recommended to ask your doctor before having elephant foot yam.