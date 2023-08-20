CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » 4 Rum-Based Cocktail For The Perfect Monsoon Bachelorette, Recipes Inside
1-MIN READ

4 Rum-Based Cocktail For The Perfect Monsoon Bachelorette, Recipes Inside

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 19:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Doesn't this cocktail look absolutely scrumptious?

Not only are these cocktails amazing in taste but they are extremely easy to make too

As the rainy season persists, wedding invitations are bound to flood in from your loved ones getting ready to tie the knot and host a memorable monsoon wedding. As a friend of the bride, this also entails organizing the perfect bachelorette party, complete with lively karaoke, group selfies aplenty, and, of course, an abundance of drinks to keep the good times rolling.

And what better way to keep your spirits high amidst the downpours of the season than with warmth and zing of spiced rum as your spirit of choice? Here are some amazing ginger rum cocktails that are perfect for the rainy season. These drinks will add a perfect mix of sweetness and spice to your evening, whether it’s a casual hangout or an exciting bachelorette party.

Check out the recipes-

Ginger Bees

Ingredients:

  • 50ml BACARDÍ Ginger
  • 22.5ml Lime Juice
  • 15 ml Honey Syrup
  • 7.5ml Demerara Syrup

Method:

  1. Shake the ingredients together and strain into a Coupe glass.
  2. Garnish with ginger candy.

Ginger Mojito

Ingredients:

  • 60ml Ginger rum
  • 4-5 pcs Lime chunks
  • 15ml Sugar Syrup
  • Mint Leaves
  • Soda

Preparation:

  1. Muddle the ginger and mint leaves.
  2. Add syrup, and rum, and build up the drink in a tall highball glass.
  3. Top with soda and garnish with mint leaves.

Mr. Alphonso

Ingredients:

  • 60ml Ginger rum
  • 30ml Monin Mango Puree
  • 15ml Lime Juice
  • 10ml Demerara Sugar

Method:

  1. Shake the ingredients together in a shaker.
  2. Strain into a Nick & Nora glass.
  3. Garnish with Aam Papad.

Cuban Mule

Ingredients:

  • 60ml BACARDÍ Ginger.
  • 20ml Lime Juice.
  • Ginger Ale.
  • Soda.

Preparation:

  1. Add rum and lime juice to a tall highball glass.
  2. Top up with equal parts ginger ale and soda.
  3. Garnish with a lime wedge & ginger candy.

So, what are you going to prep for your bachelorette?

