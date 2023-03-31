4 Simple Ways To Easily Wash Clothes With Hands

Washing clothes with hands takes some time but it has certain advantages. However, nowadays most people use washing machines owing to their busy schedules. This not only spoils your clothes but also wastes more detergent and electricity. If you wash your clothes with your hands, it also helps your body muscles and you remain healthy.

Here’re four ways that will make it easier for you to wash your clothes with your hands.

Use hot water

Always use hot water to wash your clothes with your hands. Do check what temperature you will use on which cloth. Fill the water in two tubs to wash clothes, so that less water is used. In this manner, clothes can be washed properly.

Take special care of coloured clothes

While washing your clothes with your hands, remember the colour of the clothes. Dark and light-coloured clothes should be kept in separate tubs. Doing this, the colour of the clothes remains intact. If the dark-coloured clothes fade, then your water will not get spoiled if they have been kept in separate tubs. Also, the colour will not spill on each other and hence it will not spoil your clothes.

Soak clothes for 15 to 30 minutes

Before washing the clothes with your hands, you have to see how dirty they are. If they are too dirty, soak the clothes for 15 to 30 minutes. Along with this, do not use a brush while cleaning the clothes, as it can cause damage to the clothes as well as tear them.

If clothes get stained, use detergent

While washing your clothes with your hands, keep in mind that your bathroom should be clean. Many times clothes get stained due to dirty bathroom. If this happens, keep the clothes soaked in detergent. After this, gently rinse the cloth with water and wash it with detergent.

