4 Summer Special Drinks for The Season

Summer is a season that calls for refreshing and thirst-quenching drinks to beat the heat. From fruity concoctions to icy milk treats, the options are endless. Let’s explore some fantastic summer special drinks that are perfect for this sunny season. Get ready to indulge your taste buds and discover new flavors that will make your summer even more enjoyable!

Purple Margarita recipe by Chef Noah Barnes, Co-Founder, Miss Margarita by Arriba

Blend Jamun pulp, coriander, lime juice, tequila and triple sec for the margarita along with some ice. Blend until the infusion is combined well and there are no ice chunks. Take a Margarita glass and coat the rim of the glass with first, some lemon juice to stick the activated charcoal on its rim. Add in the blended mix and top it with coriander leaves for garnish.

Classic Caribbean Mojito recipe by Hard Rock Cafe

Blend lemon chunks, mint leaves, white rum, sprite, sweet and sour mix and dark rum for the drink along with some ice. Blend until the infusion is combined well. Take a glass and add in the blended mix and top it with mint leaves for garnish.

Thick Shakes by Keventers

From the nutty Peanut Butter to the sinfully chocolaty Choco Brownie Thick Shake, each sip of these ultra-rich Thick Shakes is a heavenly treat. The crowd-favorite Kit Kat and Oreo Crumble Thick Shake are a must-try for every chocolate lover. Moreover, with flavors like Mocha Mania, Snickers, Exotic Mango, 5-star, Rasmalai, and Sitafal, Keventers has brought a touch of exclusivity to the table, serving something for everyone.

Twister Margarita by BrewDog

The summer refreshing Twister Margarita has following Ingredients- Jalapeno infused Tequila: 60ml, Mango pulp:15ml and Lime Juice: 15ml

For its preparation we need to rub the rim of the glass with the lime slice to make the salt stick to it. Shake the other ingredients with ice, and then carefully pour into the glass (taking care not to dislodge any salt).

Garnish with Jalapeno and stain in the glass