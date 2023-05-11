4 Surprising Health Benefits of Walnuts

Did you know that walnuts, despite their funny appearance, are actually one of the most interesting nuts out there? The ancient Greeks even called them “karyon," meaning “head," because of their unique shape. Walnut trees are among the oldest known food trees, and can produce walnuts for over 100 years. Additionally, walnuts have numerous health benefits that can help improve your overall lifestyle. And fun fact, despite the name, walnuts aren’t actually nuts!
Here are some benefits of walnuts shared by Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, Founder, Fisico Diet Clinic:
- It can reduce the risks of some cancers
Walnuts can reduce the risks of a few cancers, including breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers. Walnut contains urolithins, which have hormones-like properties that enable them to block hormone receptors in your body. Due to these, walnuts can probably prevent breast and prostate cancers.
- Can help in weight control
Walnuts can help in controlling your appetite. Eating or drinking a walnut smoothie activates a region of the brain that helps resist highly tempting food like fries or pizza.
To make a delicious and healthy smoothie you will need only 5 ingredients, namely- Cocoa powder, Walnuts, Dates, Banana, Milk, and Vanilla Extract. It boasts antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, and calcium, and is rich in vitamins and minerals.
Walnut also decreases appetite and hunger as compared to some placebo drinks as it is equal in calories and nutrients.
- Helps in healthy aging
Walnuts are one of the healthiest foods. And to age beautifully with good physical functioning, good eating habits are important. And walnuts are packed with essential vitamins, fiber, and fats.
- Helps a lot with the male reproductive system
Junk food like processed foods, sugar, and refined grains have been linked to reducing sperm function. Eating walnuts can support sperm health and male fertility. It helps in protecting sperm by reducing oxidative damage in their membranes.
Walnuts are extremely nutritious in the diet as they are rich in vitamins and omega-3. Therefore, Chawla suggests starting your day with 2-3 walnuts.