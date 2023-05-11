4 Surprising Health Benefits of Walnuts

Did you know that walnuts, despite their funny appearance, are actually one of the most interesting nuts out there? The ancient Greeks even called them “karyon," meaning “head," because of their unique shape. Walnut trees are among the oldest known food trees, and can produce walnuts for over 100 years. Additionally, walnuts have numerous health benefits that can help improve your overall lifestyle. And fun fact, despite the name, walnuts aren’t actually nuts!

Here are some benefits of walnuts shared by Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, Founder, Fisico Diet Clinic: