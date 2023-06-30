4 Technology Trends Which Revamped The Travel Industry Post Pandemic

Undoubtedly, the tourism industry suffered the most during the pandemic. With people stuck in their homes, hotels shutting down, and the fear of contracting the virus, the travel sector faced a lull for all those months. Gradually, as the world adapted to the new normal, the industry also readily adapted itself to survive in the post-pandemic world. The emphasis was more on technology and making the traveller’s experience effortless.
Here are a few emerging technological trends that can be seen in the sector now:
- Virtual tours: Consider when you booked a hotel after checking reviews but were disappointed upon arrival. Potential tourists can explore sites and accommodations through virtual tours before making the trip. This will enable you to get a 360-degree view of rooms and the location of the hotel. This can help you filter out unsuitable places and give you the most memorable holiday.
- Use of chatbots: You must have noticed that whenever you visit a travel website, a small box appears at the bottom that prompts you regarding your choices and plans. You can converse, and they will help you with the best possible itinerary. Through phone and text conversations, chatbots resemble human communication. They can offer real-time customer service 24/7. Chatbots typically respond to frequently asked questions and serve up results as per your needs. In extreme cases, if your issue is not resolved, they will connect you to an employee for further help.
- Contactless payments: What started as a luxury has now become a necessity in the post-pandemic world, and the travel industry has quickly adopted them. Travel agencies are able to process payments far more swiftly as a result, which also improves the traveller’s experience. Many tourists are hesitant to handle cash or hand over their cards to others because they are concerned about the virus spreading. This has revolutionised payments in all sectors. Additionally, the traveller is now less concerned about losing money if they lose a bag or their luggage is not watched.
- Self-check-in: These systems were not very popular before the pandemic. In the new world, more airports in the country have installed Self-check-in kiosks. This helps avoid large queues at the check-in counters and makes the process faster. Additionally, the authorities are gradually introducing self-baggage drop facilities as well.