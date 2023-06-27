4 Things To Keep In Mind When Exchanging Your Old Gold Jewellery In India

Gold is the most valuable metal in all of its forms. With its unspoiled purity and magnificent motifs, it gives a subtle glitter to every event. In a few cultures, a piece of pure gold is regarded as a family heirloom that is proudly passed down through many generations. However, it is usually recommended to interchange gold in order to improve its design and increase its longevity and robustness.

Ankit Gala, MD of Antara Jewellery, shares advice on what to consider before exchanging gold.

Visit a reputable jeweller and check their policy, rates

Choose a jewellery brand that is recognised as a reliable name to invest in. Check for hallmarked jewels, which ensures a high resale value while adding splendour enchantment to any event.

With such rigorous steps, you can be certain that your gold exchange will result in nothing but a beautiful piece of jewellery. Some jewellers have varied policies regarding the exchange of gold and diamond jewellery. Before finalising the exchange of your gold, check the market trend too. Also, it is very important to be aware of current gold rates. Get a detailed explanation from the staff about the calculation – how the gold rates are applied or how charges are deducted et

Carry the original gold invoice and certificate

Carry the gold certificate if feasible, as it will aid in determining the weight and purity. Keeping a record of all your invoices not only adds weight to the gold’s validity, but it will also come in handy to keep a check on its weight. You can refer to the invoice for it’s original weight and get a good deal for your exchange with added clarity.

Check gross weight and net weight of jewellery on weighing scale

When examining your jewellery box to determine which piece of gold to swap, choose pieces free of stones and other decorations. Before swapping valuable stones, it is best to trade gold or remove them. When exchanging gold, this strategy will provide you with greater value for your money.

Whether you are purchasing gold jewellery or going to exchange gold, make sure to look for a hallmark that indicates the purity of the metal. To make the purchase and selling of this effervescent metal easier and less stressful, Indian law now requires that each magnificent gold item bear a HUID number which helps to test authenticity of the jewellery.

In return for old gold, buy hallmarked jewellery

